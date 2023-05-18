Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Alan Menken and Howard Ashman Gave the Disney Renaissance Its Voice

A closer look at the musical legacy of the musical duo behind The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast

Advertisement
Alan Menken Howard Ashman
Illustration by Steven Fiche
Mary Siroky
Follow
May 18, 2023 | 12:06pm ET

    In the lead-up to the release of the live-action The Little Mermaid, Consequence is taking a look back at the Disney Renaissance and how it shaped our culture. This time, we’re exploring the legacy of its two pioneering contributors, composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman. 

    At the end of 1991’s Beauty and the Beast, a message appears onscreen that reads: “To our friend Howard, who gave a mermaid her voice and a beast his soul, we will be forever grateful.” Beauty and the Beast premiered in November of that year, just months after the film’s lyricist Howard Ashman passed away at the age of 40. The dedication is apt — it doesn’t feel like an exaggeration to say that Alan Menken and Howard Ashman were once-in-a-generation collaborators. While remarkably talented individuals, lightning struck when the composer and lyricist worked together.

    In the late ’80s, Disney Animation Studios fell in a major slump. 1985’s dark, moody The Black Cauldron received largely unfavorable reactions from critics and bombed at the box office, while rival studios made their mark with commercially successful alternatives like The Land Before Time. So, as the Mouse House sought a way to reinvigorate their primary product, a project that had been floated for decades resurfaced.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Little Mermaid became a turning point for Disney. For its first fairytale project in over 30 years, the team behind the movie imagined a headstrong, curious heroine more independent than any of her predecessors. At the time, then-head of Walt Disney Studios Jeffrey Katzenberg had his eye on Menken, a Broadway composer who had scored a home run with Ashman already on Little Shop of Horrors, but faced a setback with his follow-up, 1986’s widely-panned Smile. Willing to take a break from the New York theater scene, Menken signed on to the project.

    Meanwhile, Disney had already enlisted Ashman to provide lyrics for Oliver & Company. Reuniting for The Little Mermaid allowed the two theater experts to center Ariel’s emotional journey on one of the most time-honored traditions of the stage: The great “I want” song, in which a character expresses their goals or desires for the sake of the audience.

    Menken and Ashman’s impact on the film cannot be overstated. Ashman first pitched the idea that Sebastian be Jamaican, opening up a world of steel drums and vibrant energy in other parts of the film — but their touch extends directly to Ariel’s characterization. While directors Ron Clements and John Musker envisioned a song in which the mermaid expresses her romantic feelings for Prince Eric, Menken and Ashman turned in a tune about leaving the safety of home, wanting to explore, and an insatiable interest in all things new.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Barbie Frances Ha Connections

From Black-and-White to Pink: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s Journey from Frances Ha to Barbie

May 17, 2023

brian tyler fast x super mario bros composer best favorite albums influential crate digging

10 Albums Fast X Composer Brian Tyler Thinks Every Music Fan Should Own

May 16, 2023

writers-strike

Writers Strike 2023 Explained: Why the WGA Is Battling With Hollywood Studios

May 2, 2023

Bobcat Goldthwait Favorite Albums

10 Punk & Power Pop Albums Bobcat Goldthwait Thinks Every Music Fan Should Own

April 26, 2023

carbon neutral music festival design offset location

At a Carbon Neutral Music Festival, We Gain More Than We Give Up

April 20, 2023

Bob Ross helped me depression the joy of painting essay

How Bob Ross Helped Me Out of My Depression

April 5, 2023

dungeons dragons disappointment fans talk adaptations honor among thieves 2000 animated

Dungeons, Dragons, and Disappointment: A Fan Chat About the (Mostly) Awful Adaptations

March 30, 2023

Daru Jones Crate Digging interview 10 albums every drummer should own

10 Albums Daru Jones Thinks Every Drummer Should Own

March 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Alan Menken and Howard Ashman Gave the Disney Renaissance Its Voice

Menu Shop Search Newsletter