Neon Indian’s Alan Palomo Returns with “Nudista Mundial ’89” feat. Mac DeMarco: Stream

It's Palomo's first release under his own name

Alan Palomo Mac Demarco Nudista Mundial '89 Neon Indian
Mac Demarco and Alan Palomo, “Nudista Mundial ’89” cover artwork
May 1, 2023 | 2:32pm ET

    Alan Palomo of Neon Indian and Mac DeMarco have teamed up for a new coastal, chill bop, “Nudista Mundial ’89,” marking Palomo’s first release since 2019.

    Palomo has kept a relatively low profile in recent years, but “Nudista Mundial ’89” — his debut single under his own name — is seemingly the start of a new era. Though it may mark the end of the Neon Indian moniker as far as the music is concerned, Palomo is at the top of his game, and he seems to be having fun, especially with DeMarco.

    “While working on a few tunes, I was trying to get a hold of this certain piano,” Palomo said in a statement. “My keyboard player told me Mac had one at his studio so I hit him up. And on one breezy day in May, we sang a duet about two guys going to a nude beach together in Ibiza.”

    Electronic boops, beeps, and arpeggios create a colorful soundscape, grounded by a funky beat and a healthy amount of vocal overlays (and even an “0h yeah”). By the time the harmonic progression releases to the euphoric refrain of “toda la noche,” you’re ready to book a flight to Ibiza and hit the sand yourself.

    The ‘80s-esque music video augments the song’s playfulness, as viewers can see pixelated versions of Palomo and DeMarco arrive at Ibiza and go on a quest to find a nude beach party, get buff, overcome drug lords, and long for romance along the way. There’s even an Ernest Borgnine cameo — it’s a delight.

    Along with the new release, Palomo also announced a handful of upcoming DJ dates. Check out the schedule and watch the music video for “Nudista Mundial ’89” below.

    “Nudista Mundial ’89” is only Palomo’s second release since Neon Indian’s 2015 LP, Vega Intl. Night School. In 2019, he shared “Toyota Man,” a pro-immigrant song featuring Spanish lyrics. As for DeMarco, his 199-song album One Wayne G dropped this past April, continuing the instrumental streak he began with 2022’s Five Easy Hot Dogs. This July, he’ll be playing shows in Hollywood and New York — check for deals on tickets at StubHub.

    Alan Palomo 2023 DJ Tour Dates:
    06/03 – Pasadena CA @ Summer Sound at One Colorado
    06/25 – Houston TX @ Sound Waves at El Segundo Swim Club
    08/20 – San Francisco CA @ Stem Grove Festival

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

