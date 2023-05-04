Alex G Announces New Album Live from Union Transfer

Alex G has announced a new live album titled Live from Union Transfer. Out June 30th on Domino, the LP was recorded during his three Philadelphia hometown shows in November 2022.

The tracklist for Union Transfer is primarily made up of songs from Alex G’s 2022 album God Save the Animals, along with different renditions of fan favorites and deep cuts that he performed with his longtime touring band of John Heywood (bass/vocals), Sam Acchione (guitar/keys/vocals), Tom Kelly (drums), and Molly Germer (violin/keys/vocals).

The album will be a vinyl-only release, with a tangerine variant limited to 3,500 copies available for pre-order here. Check out the list of indie retailers that will carry the vinyl upon release here.

Related Video

Alex G is headed back on the road later this month. Besides playing summer festivals like Barcelona’s Primavera, Bonnaroo, and Outside Lands, he will co-headline a handful of dates with Alvvays during his North American tour. Tickets are on sale now here.

Live from Union Transfer Artwork:

Live from Union Transfer Tracklist:

01. Headroom Piano (Live)

02. S.D.O.S. (Live)

03. Runner (Live)

04. Hope (Live)

05. No Bitterness (Live)

06. After Ur Gone (Live)

07. Ain’t It Easy (Live)

08. Mission (Live)

09. Blessing (Live)

10. Early Morning Waiting (Live)

11. Cross the Sea (Live)

12. Gretel (Live)

13. Miracles (Live)

14. Forgive (Live)