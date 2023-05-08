Alicia Keys Reimagines “If I Ain’t Got You” with an All-Women of Color Orchestra: Watch

Alicia Keys was recently joined by an orchestra of over 70 women of color for a reimaged version of her 2004 hit “If I Ain’t Got You.” Released with an accompanying video, the new recording is for the upcoming Netflix and Shondaland series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Named Queen Charlotte’s Global Orchestra, the group is made up of female musicians of color from countries all across the globe, including Sweden, Egypt, Germany, France, and more. The video shows Keys and the orchestra — led by South Africa’s first Black female conductor Ofentse Pitse — dressed in regal makeup and garb reminiscent of the Bridgerton era, surrounded by the tall ornate walls and chandeliers. Naturally, Keys sits at a grand piano in front of the orchestra as she sings slong.

“I feel like it’s going to open the minds of many people to realize that women of color belong everywhere and we’ve always been everywhere,” Keys said of the new recording in an interview with Billboard. “It’s magical.”

“If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestra Version)” will be featured on the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Covers from the Netflix Series) soundtrack alongside instrumental covers of pop songs from Beyonce, SZA, Whitney Houston, and more. Watch the video featuring Queen Charlotte’s Global Orchestra below.

