Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Alicia Keys Reimagines “If I Ain’t Got You” with an All-Women of Color Orchestra: Watch

For Netflix's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Advertisement
Alicia Keys Queen Charlotte If I Ain't Got You Netflix Bridgerton
Alicia Keys, photo by The Tyler Twins
May 8, 2023 | 3:22pm ET

    Alicia Keys was recently joined by an orchestra of over 70 women of color for a reimaged version of her 2004 hit “If I Ain’t Got You.” Released with an accompanying video, the new recording is for the upcoming Netflix and Shondaland series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

    Named Queen Charlotte’s Global Orchestra, the group is made up of female musicians of color from countries all across the globe, including Sweden, Egypt, Germany, France, and more. The video shows Keys and the orchestra — led by South Africa’s first Black female conductor Ofentse Pitse — dressed in regal makeup and garb reminiscent of the Bridgerton era, surrounded by the tall ornate walls and chandeliers. Naturally, Keys sits at a grand piano in front of the orchestra as she sings slong.

    “I feel like it’s going to open the minds of many people to realize that women of color belong everywhere and we’ve always been everywhere,” Keys said of the new recording in an interview with Billboard. “It’s magical.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestra Version)” will be featured on the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Covers from the Netflix Series) soundtrack alongside instrumental covers of pop songs from Beyonce, SZA, Whitney Houston, and more. Watch the video featuring Queen Charlotte’s Global Orchestra below.

    Keys just kicked off her “Keys to the Summer Tour,” which comes to North America next month. You can still purchase tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

motorhead metallica enter sandman

Motörhead Day Celebrated with Release of Band's Rare Cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman": Stream

May 8, 2023

misterwives nosebleeds interview new album artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates

MisterWives Announce New Album Nosebleeds, Share Title Track: Stream

May 5, 2023

tnght lunice open new album artwork tracklist no commas song video stream

TNGHT's Lunice Announces New Album OPEN, Shares "No Commas": Stream

May 5, 2023

bring me the horizon lost stream

Bring Me the Horizon Go Pop-Punk on New Song "LosT": Stream

May 4, 2023

3teeth merchant of the void stream

3Teeth Unleash New Song "Merchant of the Void" Ahead of Forthcoming Album: Stream

May 4, 2023

little dragon new album slugs of love artwork tracklist kenneth song video stream

Little Dragon Announce New Album Slugs of Love, Share "Kenneth": Stream

May 3, 2023

Bethany Cosentino Announces Debut Solo Album, Best Coast Going On Indefinite Hiatus

May 3, 2023

angel dust band 2023

Angel Du$t Return with Potent Singles "Very Aggressive" and "Love Slam": Stream

May 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Alicia Keys Reimagines "If I Ain't Got You" with an All-Women of Color Orchestra: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter