Angela Bassett Honors Tina Turner: “She Gave Us Her Whole Self”

Bassett famously portrayed Turner in 1993's What's Love Got to Do with It?

angela bassett honors tina turner
Angela Bassett (photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) and Tina Turner (photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
May 24, 2023 | 8:50pm ET

    Angela Bassett has shared a statement honoring Tina Turner, the legendary singer whom Bassett portrayed in her breakout film, What’s Love Got to Do with It?

    “How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?” Bassett stated in an Instagram post. “Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.”

    Bassett continued, “Her final words to me — for me — were ‘You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.’ I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world. So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be ‘simply the best.’ Angels, sing thee to thy rest…Queen.”

    Related Video

    Turner passed away today following a lengthy illness. Stars ranging from Mick Jagger and Brian Wilson to Diana Ross, Debbie Harry, and Kid Cudi have since posted tributes to the singer, who, in addition to having pipes that made her the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, withstood domestic abuse and a industry racism to become one of the biggest stars of all time. After Bassett portrayed the artist in her 1993 biopic, she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress and went on to become a leading force in her own industry.

    In honor of Turner, Consequence rounded up her 10 Best Songs.

     

Angela Bassett Honors Tina Turner: "She Gave Us Her Whole Self"

