Animal Collective have unveiled a psychedelic, 23-year-old cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” Listen to it below.

The cover arrives as part of the reissue of Animal Collective’s debut album, 2000’s Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished. Along with remastered versions of the record’s original 10 tracks, the seminal psych-pop band also included a bonus EP (entitled A Night At Mr. Raindrop’s Holistic Supermarket), which consists of five previously-unreleased songs from the time they were working on Spirit They’re Gone.

One of those songs is the imaginative arrangement of “Dreams,” which switches out the original’s steady groove for a looping soundscape of synths and booming kick drum hits. Dave Portner (aka Avey Tare) took on lead vocal duties, and, though the original release was credited simply to “Avey Tare and Panda Bear,” future Animal Collective member Josh Dibb (aka Deakin) mixed the track.

Related Video

Animal Collective released their latest album, Time Skiffs, in 2022. Last fall, they were scheduled to embark on a European tour in support of the release, but canceled the dates due to a “mountain of touring obstacles,” specifically citing financial struggles and the likelihood that they would lose money.

Earlier this year, Avey Tare unveiled his latest solo album, 7s, and is currently on the road for a string of solo dates. Be sure to check out his list of 10 albums every music fan should own.

In 2020, Fleetwood Mac’s original version of “Dreams” hit the Billboard 100 again for the first time since 1977, thanks to a viral TikTok featuring the song. Listen to the original tune and Animal Collective’s vibey cover below.