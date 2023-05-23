Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Anjimile Announces New Album The King, Shares Title Track: Stream

Sophomore full-length arrives in September

Advertisement
Anjimile The King new album new single stream announcement
Anjimile, photo by Shervin Lainez
May 23, 2023 | 9:00am ET

    Anjimile has returned with the announcement of The King, his second full-length album, due on September 8th via 4AD. The singer-songwriter also shared the album’s title track.

    The King is Anjimile’s first album since 2020’s Giver Taker, and shows a deliberate, more somber side of the songwriter, who Consequence CoSigned in 2020. Entwined with religious themes, the new album takes a stark look at the reality of the Black trans experience in America, tearing back facades to discuss the sheer brutality of bigotry and marginalization, especially in light of the social and political turmoil of the early ‘20s.

    The title track and lead single, “The King,” captures this theme. Referring to the Biblical story of King Belshazzar and Daniel — in which the latter informs the former of the “writing on the wall,” warning of a coming fall from grace for the king — the song begins with an ethereal choral soundscape. As harmonic tension builds, an electronic arpeggio bursts in, serving as the engine beneath Anjimile’s smooth vocals. By the time the single reaches its climax, the once-ethereal choral setting collapses into a chaotic frenzy of sound and expression.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Lyrically, Anjimile rejects empty platitudes like “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” in lieu of more acute observations. “What don’t kill you almost killed you,” he sings. “What don’t fill you/ pains you, drains you.” Yet, for as much as Anjimile isn’t sugar-coating things, this is not hopeless music, not by a long shot. If anything, it seemingly serves as a warning to those in power who support a system of marginalization and violence. There may be a “king on high,” but the writing is on the wall: the king will fall.

    The video for “The King” was created by Daniela Yohannes, who is also for the new album’s cover art. Watch the animated visualizer below, and then keep scrolling to see the artwork and tracklist for The King.

    Pre-orders for The King are ongoing. The album will also be Anjimile’s first record released through 4AD. In 2021, when he first signed with the label, he released the one-off single “Stranger.”

    Advertisement

    The King Artwork:

    Anjimile The King new album new single stream announcement

    The King Tracklist:
    01. The King
    02. Mother
    03. Anybody
    04. Genesis
    05. Animal
    06. Father
    07. Harley
    08. Black Hole
    09. I Pray
    10. The Right

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

joaquin phoenix todd haynes gay period piece nc 17 romance film movie news

Joaquin Phoenix to Star in NC-17 Gay Period Piece from Director Todd Haynes

May 23, 2023

gogol bordello jello biafra ukraine charity single united strike back

Gogol Bordello and Jello Biafra Lead Ukraine Charity Single "United Strike Back": Stream

May 23, 2023

jeff rosenstock 2023 tour dates liked u better punk rock music news tickets listen stream

Jeff Rosenstock Announces 2023 Tour Dates, Unleashes "LIKED U BETTER": Stream

May 23, 2023

Beyonce with Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Team Up on New Version of "America Has a Problem"

May 19, 2023

Dethklok

Dethklok Unveil Expanded Edition of The Dethalbum: Stream

May 19, 2023

OSEES intercepted message new album single video Live at LEVITATION stream watch

OSEES Announce Synth-Pop-Inspired Album Intercepted Message, Share Title Track: Stream

May 19, 2023

Greta Van Fleet new song Sacred the Thread

Greta Van Fleet Pay Homage to Singer's Jumpsuits on New Song "Sacred the Thread": Stream

May 19, 2023

Kaytranada Amine KAYTRAMINÉ 4eva pharrell 2023 album single

Kaytranada and Aminé Drop Joint Album KAYTRAMINÉ: Stream

May 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Anjimile Announces New Album The King, Shares Title Track: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter