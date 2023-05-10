ANOHNI and the Johnsons Reuniting for First New Music in More Than a Decade

ANOHNI and the Johnsons are reuniting for their first new music in more than a decade. Lead singer ANOHNI — previously known as Antony — made the announcement in an Instagram post teasing a new single dropping on May 16th that appears to be titled “IT MUST CHANGE.”

“ANOHNI and the Johnsons,” she wrote in the caption. “IT MUST CHANGE. new single May 16.” See the post below.

The last full-length released by the group was the 2014 soundtrack album, Turning, a collection of live recordings accompanying ANOHNI’s film of the same name. Before that, they released the 2012 live album Cut the World, which featured two previously unreleased songs: the title track and “Future Feminism.” Their last studio full-length was 2010’s Swanlights.

Advertisement

Related Video

After going solo under her new name, ANOHNI released her 2016 debut album, Hopelessness, and an EP titled Paradise the following year. More recently, she shared the protest song “R.N.C. 2020,” covered Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” and teamed with Bryce Dessner and the Australian String Quartet for a new string arrangement of “Another World,” which she originally released with the Johnsons in 2008.