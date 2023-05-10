Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

ANOHNI and the Johnsons Reuniting for First New Music in More Than a Decade

A new single is dropping on May 16th

Advertisement
ANOHNI and the Johnsons new music reunion
ANOHNI, photo by Shervin Lainez
Follow
May 10, 2023 | 10:48am ET

    ANOHNI and the Johnsons are reuniting for their first new music in more than a decade. Lead singer ANOHNI — previously known as Antony — made the announcement in an Instagram post teasing a new single dropping on May 16th that appears to be titled “IT MUST CHANGE.”

    “ANOHNI and the Johnsons,” she wrote in the caption. “IT MUST CHANGE. new single May 16.” See the post below.

    The last full-length released by the group was the 2014 soundtrack album, Turning, a collection of live recordings accompanying ANOHNI’s film of the same name. Before that, they released the 2012 live album Cut the World, which featured two previously unreleased songs: the title track and “Future Feminism.” Their last studio full-length was 2010’s Swanlights.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    After going solo under her new name, ANOHNI released her 2016 debut album, Hopelessness, and an EP titled Paradise the following year. More recently, she shared the protest song “R.N.C. 2020,” covered Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” and teamed with Bryce Dessner and the Australian String Quartet for a new string arrangement of “Another World,” which she originally released with the Johnsons in 2008.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé Kicks Off "Renaissance World Tour" in Stockholm: Video + Setlist

May 10, 2023

Karl Jenkins Meghan Markle jewel thief King Charles III coronation soft machine

Karl Jenkins Confirms That He Is Not Meghan Markle in a Disguise

May 10, 2023

the agonist break up

The Agonist Have Broken Up: "This Is the Conclusion That Makes the Most Sense"

May 10, 2023

Arlo Parks Phoebe Bridgers Pegasus

Arlo Parks Shares New Single "Pegasus" with Phoebe Bridgers: Stream

May 10, 2023

taylor swift bestseller memoir swifties book news pop music

Taylor Swift Fans Made a Random Book a Bestseller Thinking It Was Her Memoir

May 10, 2023

Beyonce tickets tour 2023 renaissance how to buy dates shows concert

Beyoncé's "Renaissance Tour": How to Get Last-Minute Tickets

May 10, 2023

Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade tour podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Les Claypool on Covering Tool and Pink Floyd, Upcoming Albums with Delirium and Billy Strings

May 10, 2023

le sserafim unforgiven

Fan Chant: LE SSERAFIM on Pop Culture Villains and First Studio Album UNFORGIVEN

May 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

ANOHNI and the Johnsons Reuniting for First New Music in More Than a Decade

Menu Shop Search Newsletter