Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

10 Anti-Coronation Songs That Give the Finger to the Royals

So much for Queen and country

Advertisement
10 anti-coronation songs that give the middle finger to the monarcy king charles iii elizabeth ii britain uk lorde slowthai sex pistols
Lorde (photo by Kimberley Ross), John Lydon (courtesy of the artist), and slowthai (photo by Crowns & Owls). Union Jack via Piotr Zajc/Shutterstock
Consequence Staff
May 5, 2023 | 10:31am ET

    Mass protests are hard to organize and guillotines can be messy, but in the meantime we’ve got music. From the British and Colonists mocking each other with new verses to “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” through the French anthem “La Marseillaise,” and including the ironically-titled “God Save the Queen” and beyond, those of us who are subjects have long taunted our rulers through tunes.

    The passing of the crown is a great time to reacquaint ourselves with this long and hallowed tradition. With the coronation of King Charles III set for May 6th, we’ve rounded up a list of 10 songs that offer a stiff middle finger for Britain’s stiff upper lip. Many of these song were written for Charles’ mother, Elizabeth II, but the sentiments remain timeless.

    So whether you prefer revolutionary reading or you’re more into pitchforks and torches, here are 10 songs, presented in chronological order, that are guaranteed to ruin any coronation party. — Wren Graves

    Sex Pistols – “God Save the Queen”

    Revolutionary Refrain: “God save the queen/ The fascist regime/ They made you a moron/ A potential H-bomb”

    Advertisement

    This timeless punk rock anthem was released in 1977 during Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee celebrations, and its message is just as relevant now that we’re faced with King Charles III’s coronation. The song is a scathing critique of the monarchy, and as the repeated lines “No future” suggest, Sex Pistols blamed the “figurehead” on the throne for ignoring societal ills even as tourists were treated like “money.” The song was controversial upon its release and still has some teeth today, to the point where singer John Lydon distanced himself from the themes after Elizabeth’s passing. — W. Graves

Latest Stories

essential summer tours 2023 list tickets concerts $25 national concert week live nation

77 Essential Tours to Catch in Summer 2023

May 4, 2023

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame snubs

The 23 Worst Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs

May 3, 2023

Nandi Bushell amazing moments

13 Times Amazing Kid Musician Nandi Bushell Blew Our Minds

April 28, 2023

Bobcat Goldthwait Favorite Albums

10 Punk & Power Pop Albums Bobcat Goldthwait Thinks Every Music Fan Should Own

April 26, 2023

best weed films all time greatest marijuana stoner movies

Top 25 Weed Movies That'll Leave You (Half) Baked

April 20, 2023

50 best weed albums greatest marijuana stoner all time

Top 50 Stoner Albums to Give You a Contact High

April 18, 2023

country's complicated relationship with weed marijuana music toby keith johnny cash merle hagggard kacey musgraves willie nelson

Country Music's Complicated Relationship with Weed in 10 Songs

April 17, 2023

Metallica Album Ranking

A Definitive Ranking of Every Metallica Album

April 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

10 Anti-Coronation Songs That Give the Finger to the Royals

Menu Shop Search Newsletter