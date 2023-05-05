10 Anti-Coronation Songs That Give the Finger to the Royals

Mass protests are hard to organize and guillotines can be messy, but in the meantime we’ve got music. From the British and Colonists mocking each other with new verses to “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” through the French anthem “La Marseillaise,” and including the ironically-titled “God Save the Queen” and beyond, those of us who are subjects have long taunted our rulers through tunes.

The passing of the crown is a great time to reacquaint ourselves with this long and hallowed tradition. With the coronation of King Charles III set for May 6th, we’ve rounded up a list of 10 songs that offer a stiff middle finger for Britain’s stiff upper lip. Many of these song were written for Charles’ mother, Elizabeth II, but the sentiments remain timeless.

So whether you prefer revolutionary reading or you’re more into pitchforks and torches, here are 10 songs, presented in chronological order, that are guaranteed to ruin any coronation party. — Wren Graves

Sex Pistols – “God Save the Queen”

Revolutionary Refrain: “God save the queen/ The fascist regime/ They made you a moron/ A potential H-bomb”

This timeless punk rock anthem was released in 1977 during Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee celebrations, and its message is just as relevant now that we’re faced with King Charles III’s coronation. The song is a scathing critique of the monarchy, and as the repeated lines “No future” suggest, Sex Pistols blamed the “figurehead” on the throne for ignoring societal ills even as tourists were treated like “money.” The song was controversial upon its release and still has some teeth today, to the point where singer John Lydon distanced himself from the themes after Elizabeth’s passing. — W. Graves