Anthrax Are in the Studio Recording Their New Album

The thrash vets are working on the follow-up to 2016's For All Kings with producer Jay Ruston

anthrax in studio 2023
Anthrax, photo by Travis Shinn
May 1, 2023 | 10:38am ET

    Thrash legends Anthrax have hit the studio to work on their new album, the long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s For All Kings.

    The band revealed the news in a press release, sharing a photo of core instrumental members Scott Ian, Charlie Benante, and Frank Bello alongside producer Jay Ruston. Ian and company are currently laying down tracks before vocalist Joey Belladonna and lead guitarist Jonathan Donais add their respective parts.

    Heavy Consequence caught up with Benante earlier this year for a joint interview with Exodus’ Gary Holt, and he briefly discussed the band’s recording plans and working around his own busy schedule as the current drummer for Pantera.

    “Basically we’ve been working on this record but it’s been taking long to do, because we’ve been out here touring again,” Benante told us. “The plan is to get in in between the Pantera schedules and start to do the drums, and just start to build the record. At least if we can go in and record the drum tracks, and everybody can start to add to that, then we can really have some momentum on this record, with a 2024 release [planned].”

    It sounds like Anthrax are taking their time on the new LP — hitting the studio when touring itineraries allow it — so that 2024 ETA is a realistic bet. The band recently wrapped up a co-headlining run with Black Label Society and are set to perform at the revived Milwaukee Metal Fest in late May.

    Milwaukee Metal Fest
     Editor's Pick
    Milwaukee Metal Fest Returns in 2023 with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies, and More

    Meanwhile, Benante will hit the road with Pantera both as support on Metallica’s tour and on their own headlining North American run with special guests Lamb of God. Tickets for Pantera’s upcoming shows are available here.

    Stay tuned to Heavy Consequence for further updates on Anthrax’s new album as they come through, and see our recent interview with Charlie Benante and Gary Holt below.

