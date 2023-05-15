FXX’s animated spy comedy Archer has lined up its last mission with a fourteenth and final season, set to premiere on August 30th.

The official description suggests that the latest installment will settle Season 13’s open-ended conclusion that (spoilers ahead) left the titular, drunken super-spy Sterling Archer (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) under the leadership of his longtime love interest and fellow agent, Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler). The official logline reads: “Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn’t so cut and dry.”

Along with Benjamin and Tyler, the returning voice cast includes Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, and Lucky Yates. Creator and executive producer Adam Reed will also reprise his role as Ray Gillette, while Natalie Dew joins as a new agent named Zara Khan.

Related Video

After Season 13 wrapped in late 2022, the future of Archer remained uncertain, as FXX did not share any immediate renewal updates. However, in January, Parnell told Screen Rant that recording for Season 14 had just begun and revealed “it’s gonna be more of us doing spy stuff.”

The long-running series, which debuted on FX in 2009, has received 10 Emmy nominations and won four, including Best Animated Series. It’s undergone several creative reboots throughout its run, most recently to work around the 2021 passing of beloved main cast member Jessica Walter.

The first two episodes of Archer Season 14 will air back-to-back on August 30th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will be available to stream on the next day via Hulu.