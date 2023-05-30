Menu
Arctic Monkeys Perform “Mardy Bum” Live for First Time in 10 Years: Watch

They also dusted off "My Propeller" for the first time in nine years

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys
Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys, photo by Paul Bergen / AFP via Getty Images
May 30, 2023 | 8:53am ET

    Arctic Monkeys kicked off a new run of tour dates on Monday with a gig at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, UK. At the very onset of the show, Alex Turner and co. surprised fans with a rare live performance of  “Mardy Bum” from their beloved 2006 debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not.

    According to Setlist.fm, it marked Arctic Monkeys’ first full-band performance of “Mardy Bum” since 2013, and the first time they played the “album version” since 2007.

    That wasn’t the evening’s only surprise performance however. Arctic Monkeys also dusted off “My Propeller,” from 2009’s Humbug, for the first time since 2014.

    See the full setlist and watch fan-captured footage below.

    Arctic Monkeys have several more UK stadium shows on the schedule leading up to a headlining performance at this year’s Glastonbury Music Festival. Come August, they’ll visit North America for a lengthy run of tour dates. You can get tickets to their upcoming shows here.

    Arctic Monkeys Setlist:

    Mardy Bum (First full band performance since 2013, first time album version played since 2007)
    Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair
    Brianstorm
    Snap Out of It
    Crying Lightning
    Teddy Picker
    The View From the Afternoon
    Four Out of Five
    Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?
    Arabella
    My Propeller (First time live since 2014)
    Fluorescent Adolescent
    Suck It and See
    Do I Wanna Know?
    There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
    I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)
    505
    Body Paint

    Encore:
    Sculptures of Anything Goes
    I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
    R U Mine?

