Arctic Monkeys kicked off a new run of tour dates on Monday with a gig at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, UK. At the very onset of the show, Alex Turner and co. surprised fans with a rare live performance of “Mardy Bum” from their beloved 2006 debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not.

According to Setlist.fm, it marked Arctic Monkeys’ first full-band performance of “Mardy Bum” since 2013, and the first time they played the “album version” since 2007.

That wasn’t the evening’s only surprise performance however. Arctic Monkeys also dusted off “My Propeller,” from 2009’s Humbug, for the first time since 2014.

See the full setlist and watch fan-captured footage below.

Arctic Monkeys have several more UK stadium shows on the schedule leading up to a headlining performance at this year’s Glastonbury Music Festival. Come August, they’ll visit North America for a lengthy run of tour dates. You can get tickets to their upcoming shows here.

Arctic Monkeys Setlist:

Mardy Bum (First full band performance since 2013, first time album version played since 2007)

Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair

Brianstorm

Snap Out of It

Crying Lightning

Teddy Picker

The View From the Afternoon

Four Out of Five

Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?

Arabella

My Propeller (First time live since 2014)

Fluorescent Adolescent

Suck It and See

Do I Wanna Know?

There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)

505

Body Paint

Encore:

Sculptures of Anything Goes

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

R U Mine?