Arlo Parks Shares New Single “Pegasus” with Phoebe Bridgers: Stream

Arlo Parks has released the new single “Pegasus,” a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers. It’s the fourth track to come off the London singer-songwriter’s upcoming sophomore album My Soft Machine.

On “Pegasus,” Parks and Bridgers cooly harmonize during the chorus, with Parks delicately declaring statements of love and joy during the verses. Its hazy, ethereal nature fits the desert setting of its accompanying music video, which in itself was inspired by films like Gerry, My Own Private Idaho, and Paris, Texas.

“‘Pegasus’ is about experiencing the warmth and lightness of good love for the first time,” Parks shared in a press release. “It also explores how the absence of chaos and the presence of real connection can be a little bit terrifying after a long time of not having it.” Listen to the song below.

My Soft Machine is due out May 26th, and Parks has also teased the record with the singles “Weightless,” “Impurities,” and “Blades.” She’ll celebrate the release with a run of tour dates through Europe, Asia, and Australia this year. Find tickets here through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.