Austin City Limits 2023 Lineup Revealed: Foo Fighters, Kendrick, Shania, Alanis & More

The 1975, Mumford and Sons, Odesza, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Maggie Rogers are also heading to Texas this fall

May 9, 2023 | 10:23am ET

    Austin City Limits has revealed its 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Shania Twain, Alanis Morrissette, The 1975, Mumford and Sons, Odesza, and The Lumineers at the top of the bill.

    The two weekend festival goes down October 6th-8th and October 13th-15th at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Other notable acts include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Maggie Rogers, The Mars Volta, Death Grips, Kali Uchis, M83, Rina Sawayama, Tegan and Sara, The Breeders, The Walkmen, Suki Waterhouse, Ethel Cain, Portugal. the Man, Ben Kweller, and Yves Tumor.

    Also confirmed to play are Hozier, Labrinth, 30 Seconds to Mars, Lil Yachty, Tove Lo, Tanya Tucker, Noah Kahan, Jessie Ware, The Revivalists, Bob Moses, Tash Sultana, Little Simz, Chromeo, Amaarae, GloRilla, Ivan Cornejo, Kevin Kaarl, Eddie Zuko, Gus Dapperton, Sudan Archives, Del Water Gap, Brittney Spencer, Madison Cunningham, Mimi Webb, Julia Wolf, Asleep at the Wheel, Breland, The Teskey Brothers, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and more.

    Check out ACL’s complete 2023 lineup via its lineup poster below. Note that some acts are only playing one weekend of the festival, as noted by the parentheses on the poster.

    Tickets to Austin City Limits 2023 — including three-day GA, GA+, and VIP passes — go on sale Tuesday, May 9th at 12:00 p.m. CT via the festival’s website. Weekend one passes are available here, and weekend two are available here.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Austin City Limits 2023 lineup poster

