Avatar: The Way of Water to Stream on Both Disney+ and HBO Max

From Pandora to your living room, Avatar: The Way of Water will hit streaming services on June 7th. In addition to its Disney+ home, however, the latest epic from James Cameron will also be available to watch via HBO Max — or, as it will be formally known by the end of the month, just Max.

The three-hour, 12-minute Avatar sequel will be doing some unexpected cross-pollination between streaming platforms thanks to a recent deal that allows Max to share streaming windows with Disney+ and Hulu for half the studio’s titles through the 2022 release year. Including The Way of Water in that deal is a smart business move for Max, considering its colossal impact at the box office.

Avatar: The Way of Water premiered in the US on December 16th and went on to gross over $2.3 billion worldwide, making it not only the highest-grossing movie of 2022, but also the third highest-grossing movie of all time. It falls behind Avengers: Endgame and the original 2009 Avatar, meaning that Cameron has directed three of the top four highest-grossing films in history (Titanic is #4).

And Cameron isn’t nearly done with Pandora yet: Avatar 3 is set to premiere on December 20th, 2024, with Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 slated for December 2026 and December 2028, respectively. As if that weren’t enough, a nine-hour cut of The Way of Water is also reportedly being adapted into a limited series for Disney+.