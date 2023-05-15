Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Avatar: The Way of Water to Stream on Both Disney+ and HBO Max

Coming June 7th

Advertisement
avatar way of water disney plus hbo max streaming news movie film sci fi fantasy james cameron
Avatar: The Way of the Water (20th Century Fox)
Follow
May 15, 2023 | 2:40pm ET

    From Pandora to your living room, Avatar: The Way of Water will hit streaming services on June 7th. In addition to its Disney+ home, however, the latest epic from James Cameron will also be available to watch via HBO Max — or, as it will be formally known by the end of the month, just Max.

    The three-hour, 12-minute Avatar sequel will be doing some unexpected cross-pollination between streaming platforms thanks to a recent deal that allows Max to share streaming windows with Disney+ and Hulu for half the studio’s titles through the 2022 release year. Including The Way of Water in that deal is a smart business move for Max, considering its colossal impact at the box office.

    Avatar: The Way of Water premiered in the US on December 16th and went on to gross over $2.3 billion worldwide, making it not only the highest-grossing movie of 2022, but also the third highest-grossing movie of all time. It falls behind Avengers: Endgame and the original 2009 Avatar, meaning that Cameron has directed three of the top four highest-grossing films in history (Titanic is #4).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    And Cameron isn’t nearly done with Pandora yet: Avatar 3 is set to premiere on December 20th, 2024, with Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 slated for December 2026 and December 2028, respectively. As if that weren’t enough, a nine-hour cut of The Way of Water is also reportedly being adapted into a limited series for Disney+.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Disney Live Action Adaptations Ranked

A Definitive Ranking of Every Disney Live-Action Remake

May 15, 2023

superman legacy potential cast david corenswet nicholas hoult emma mackey

Superman: Legacy Cast Rumors Include David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Mackey, and Rachel Brosnahan

May 13, 2023

fast and furious 12 vin diesel quote

Vin Diesel Teases 12th Fast and Furious Movie

May 12, 2023

Jamie Foxx 2023

Jamie Foxx Out of the Hospital, Playing Pickleball

May 12, 2023

Michael J Fox Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Rick Dalton scene retirement Parkinson's

Michael J. Fox Thought of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood When He Decided to Retire

May 12, 2023

blackberry-jay-baruchel

BlackBerry Review: A True-Life Cautionary Tale, Told in the Style of Succession

May 12, 2023

hypnotic-ben-affleck-2

Hypnotic Is a 2000s-Era Popcorn Flick, For Better and For Worse: Review

May 12, 2023

hypnotic-ben-affleck-robert-interview

Robert Rodriguez (and Sons) Explain How Movies Like Hypnotic Are the Family Business

May 11, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Avatar: The Way of Water to Stream on Both Disney+ and HBO Max

Menu Shop Search Newsletter