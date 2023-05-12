Menu
Avenged Sevenfold Unveil Highly Experimental New Song “We Love You”: Stream

The rock heavyweights are playing a surprise show on Friday (May 12th) in Las Vegas, marking their first concert in five years

avenged sevenfold 2023 tour dates summer
Avenged Sevenfold, photo by Kameron Pollock
May 12, 2023 | 10:40am ET

    Avenged Sevenfold have unleashed a new single, “We Love You,” along with a 360-degree virtual reality video. The song is the second track released off the band’s upcoming album, Life Is But a Dream, which arrives June 2nd.

    This time around, the band gets highly experimental, as “We Love You” features different styles and sounds, jumping around from prog-rock to hardcore to industrial before ending with an extended acoustic outro. Thematically, a press release describes the song as “an ode to decrying the rat race.”

    As for the music video, artist Ryan McKinnon used Unreal Engine to create the innovative visual experience, which has been optimized for Oculus in VR and 360 on YouTube. The visualizer shows beautiful nature scenes, but then, “the pressure of society takes over and the world starts building at a crazy pace.”

    “We Love You” follows the album’s first single  “Nobody.”, which was released in March.

    In other news, Avenged Sevenfold have announced a surprise show for tonight (May 12) at Area 15 in Las Vegas, marking their first concert in five years. After that, they have North American gigs booked from May 19th through October 15th, with tickets available here.

    Watch the video for “We Love You” below, and pre-order Life Is But a Dream here.

