Bad Bunny is back with a new single called “Where She Goes.”

Despite its English title, “Where She Goes” is sung in Spanish. It begins with a dramatic, percussion free intro, on which he sings (translated via Billboard): “Baby, tell me the truth if you forgot about me/ I know it was only one night, that we’re not going to repeat/ In you I wanted to find what I lost in someone else/ Your pride doesn’t want to speak to me, so we’re going to compete.”

After a moment, the track then bursts into an adrenaline-fueled beat drop: “I don’t like to lose, tell me what you’re doing to do,” Bad Bunny then belts.

Related Video

The accompanying video features brief cameos from Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert, Dominic Fike, soccer star Ronaldinho, and more. Watch it below.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny became the first Latin artist to headline Coachella, giving both weekend attendees a performance to write home about. He also took home the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album thanks to his smash LP Un Verano Sin Ti.