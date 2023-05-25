Menu
Barbie Steps Into the Real World in New Trailer for Greta Gerwig Film: Watch

The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led film hits theaters on July 21st

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie (Warner Bros.)
May 25, 2023 | 12:21pm ET

    Warner Bros. has revealed the most extensive look yet at Barbie, Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film starring Margot Robbie in the titular role.

    The new trailer confirms the film’s plot: Robbie’s Barbie experiences a full-blown existential crisis, leading her to abandon the monotonous paradise of Barbie Land and travel to the Real World, where she interacts with real people. Fearing the catastrophic implications of Barbie’s quest for self-discovery, Will Ferrell, playing the head of Mattell’s CEO, goes after her.

    The trailer also offers previews of Dua Lipa’s and Nicki Minaj’s original contributions to the soundtrack: Lipa contributed a song called “Dance the Night” (which will be released later this evening), and Minaj put her own spin on AQUA’s classic “Barbie Girl.” The trailer also features Cass Elliott’s “Make Your Own Kind of Music” and Indigo Girls’ “Closer I Am to Fine.”

    Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21st. The impressive cast also features Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, and Kate McKinnon (playing different versions of Barbie), Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Kingsley Ben-Adir (playing different Kens), America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Connor Swindells, Emerald Fennell, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, and John Cena, with Helen Mirren serving as the narrator. Gerwig co-wrote Barbie with her partner and longtime collaborator Noah Baumbach.

    In the lead up to Barbie, Sam Rosenberg recently traced back the film’s origins to Baumbach’s Frances Ha, which starred Gerwig.

