Barbie Soundtrack to Feature Charli XCX, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, and… Ryan Gosling

Star-studded album will also include appearances from HAIM, Tame Impala, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and PinkPantheress

Charli XCX (photo by Emily Lipson), Lizzo (photo by Kris Lori), and Dua Lipa (photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Permanent Press Media)
May 25, 2023 | 10:46am ET

    Come on Barbie, let’s go party: The star-studded soundtrack to Greta Gerwig’s upcoming live-action film has been announced for release on July 21st, the same day the Margot Robbie-starring flick hits theaters.

    The stacked features list for BARBIE: THE ALBUM is led by Charli XCX, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, HAIM, and Tame Impala. It also features guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, Dominic Fike, Karol G, Khalid, Ava Max, The Kid Laroi, Gayle, Kali, Fifty Fifty, and Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the movie.

    Executive produced by Mark Ronson, the soundtrack will be previewed by Lipa’s upcoming single, “Dance the Night,” which is set to drop at midnight tonight (May 26th). Though Aqua’s late ’90s hit “Barbie Girl” seems like an obvious choice for the album, lead singer Lene Nystrøm’s manager squashed any such speculation in April 2022.

    Last month, the first trailer for Barbie introduced the many different versions of Barbie (including Robbie, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, and Kate McKinnon) and Ken (played by Gosling, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Kingsley Ben-Adir). Update: A new trailer for Barbie has been released, and it reveals many more plot details.

    Written by Gerwig with her partner and longtime collaborator Noah Baumbach, the movie also features Will Ferrell as Mattel’s CEO, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Connor Swindells, Emerald Fennell, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, and John Cena, with Helen Mirren serving as the narrator.

