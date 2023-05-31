Be Your Own Pet have announced their long-awaited third album, Mommy, arriving August 25th, along with dates for a Fall 2023 tour. In anticipation they’ve shared the LP’s lead single, “Worship the Whip.”

Mommy marks the Nashville punk band’s first full-length effort since 2008’s Get Awkward. In a statement, vocalist Jemina Pearl Abegg called the album “the bitch in charge, the one in control” while adding that it personally stands as “a reclamation of myself.” The tracklist also includes their comeback single “Hand Grenade” from late March.

The reunited quartet will hit the road in support of the album starting in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on October 18th, followed by stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, and more. The North American trek will wrap in Vancouver on November 18th. Tickets will go up for grabs via Ticketmaster on Friday, June 2nd at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, fans can sustain themselves on the album’s latest single, “‘Worship The Whip,” which Pearl directs at “the right wing authoritarian personality,” or those being “aggressive and domineering to people who don’t think like them, while at heart being a submissive to the authority figures who use and abuse them.” Watch the Jordan Williams-directed music video below.

Mommy follows Be Your Own Pet’s initial 2022 reunion as guests on Jack White’s “Supply Chain Issues” tour. It drops on August 25th via Third Man Records. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Mommy Artwork:

Mommy Tracklist:

01. Worship the Whip

02. Goodtime!

03. Erotomania

04. Bad Mood Rising

05. Never Again

06. Pleasure Seeker

07. Rubberist

08. Big Trouble

09. Hand Grenade

10. Drive

11. Teenage Heaven

Be Your Own Pet 2023 Tour Dates:

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/05 – London, UK @ Third Man

06/06 – London, UK @ The Moth Club

06/07 – London, UK @ The Moth Club

06/10 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound

09/16 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records Blue Room

10/18 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

10/19 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall

10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/24 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo

10/29 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

11/08 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar @

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

11/12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley

11/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

11/16 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

11/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/18 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl