Be Your Own Pet Announce New Album Mommy, Share 2023 Tour Dates

Listen to the band's latest single "Worship the Whip"

Be Your Own Pet, photo by Kirt Barnett
May 31, 2023 | 9:00am ET

    Be Your Own Pet have announced their long-awaited third album, Mommy, arriving August 25th, along with dates for a Fall 2023 tour. In anticipation they’ve shared the LP’s lead single, “Worship the Whip.”

    Mommy marks the Nashville punk band’s first full-length effort since 2008’s Get Awkward. In a statement, vocalist Jemina Pearl Abegg called the album “the bitch in charge, the one in control” while adding that it personally stands as “a reclamation of myself.” The tracklist also includes their comeback single “Hand Grenade” from late March.

    The reunited quartet will hit the road in support of the album starting in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on October 18th, followed by stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, and more. The North American trek will wrap in Vancouver on November 18th. Tickets will go up for grabs via Ticketmaster on Friday, June 2nd at 12:00 p.m. ET.

    Related Video

    Alternatively, check for seats and deals to all of Be Your Own Pet’s 2023 tour dates via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Meanwhile, fans can sustain themselves on the album’s latest single, “‘Worship The Whip,” which Pearl directs at “the right wing authoritarian personality,” or those being “aggressive and domineering to people who don’t think like them, while at heart being a submissive to the authority figures who use and abuse them.” Watch the Jordan Williams-directed music video below.

    Mommy follows Be Your Own Pet’s initial 2022 reunion as guests on Jack White’s “Supply Chain Issues” tour. It drops on August 25th via Third Man Records. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Mommy Artwork:

    Mommy Tracklist:
    01. Worship the Whip
    02. Goodtime!
    03. Erotomania
    04. Bad Mood Rising
    05. Never Again
    06. Pleasure Seeker
    07. Rubberist
    08. Big Trouble
    09. Hand Grenade
    10. Drive
    11. Teenage Heaven

    Be Your Own Pet 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/05 – London, UK @ Third Man
    06/06 – London, UK @ The Moth Club
    06/07 – London, UK @ The Moth Club
    06/10 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound
    09/16 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records Blue Room
    10/18 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
    10/19 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
    10/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall
    10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    10/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    10/24 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records
    10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    10/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo
    10/29 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
    11/08 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar @
    11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
    11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    11/12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley
    11/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
    11/16 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
    11/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    11/18 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

