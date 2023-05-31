Be Your Own Pet have announced their long-awaited third album, Mommy, arriving August 25th, along with dates for a Fall 2023 tour. In anticipation they’ve shared the LP’s lead single, “Worship the Whip.”
Mommy marks the Nashville punk band’s first full-length effort since 2008’s Get Awkward. In a statement, vocalist Jemina Pearl Abegg called the album “the bitch in charge, the one in control” while adding that it personally stands as “a reclamation of myself.” The tracklist also includes their comeback single “Hand Grenade” from late March.
The reunited quartet will hit the road in support of the album starting in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on October 18th, followed by stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, and more. The North American trek will wrap in Vancouver on November 18th. Tickets will go up for grabs via Ticketmaster on Friday, June 2nd at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Meanwhile, fans can sustain themselves on the album’s latest single, “‘Worship The Whip,” which Pearl directs at “the right wing authoritarian personality,” or those being “aggressive and domineering to people who don’t think like them, while at heart being a submissive to the authority figures who use and abuse them.” Watch the Jordan Williams-directed music video below.
Mommy follows Be Your Own Pet’s initial 2022 reunion as guests on Jack White’s “Supply Chain Issues” tour. It drops on August 25th via Third Man Records. Pre-orders are ongoing.
Mommy Artwork:
Mommy Tracklist:
01. Worship the Whip
02. Goodtime!
03. Erotomania
04. Bad Mood Rising
05. Never Again
06. Pleasure Seeker
07. Rubberist
08. Big Trouble
09. Hand Grenade
10. Drive
11. Teenage Heaven
Be Your Own Pet 2023 Tour Dates:
06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/05 – London, UK @ Third Man
06/06 – London, UK @ The Moth Club
06/07 – London, UK @ The Moth Club
06/10 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound
09/16 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records Blue Room
10/18 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
10/19 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
10/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall
10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
10/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
10/24 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records
10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo
10/29 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
11/08 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar @
11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
11/12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley
11/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
11/16 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
11/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/18 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl