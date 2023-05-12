Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Belinda Carlisle calls in to talk with Kyle Meredith about her new EP, Kismet, which came to be after hooking back up with her ’80s collaborator and songwriting legend, Diane Warren.

The Go-Go’s co-founder discusses what it means to produce her first English-speaking album in over 20 years, the thread between her solo music and that of The Go-Go’s, and having her classic sound appear in the new work. Carlisle also tells us about wanting to sing live with Dolly Parton, Cindi Lauper, and Debbie Gibson.

Elsewhere, she remembers her 1993 album Real (which is celebrating its 30th anniversary) and shoots down any notion of another album from her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group.

“I think there’s something to be said for stopping at the top and not going on for too long,” she explains. “We cemented the legacy of the band with the Rock Hall, and where do you go from that?”

Listen to Belinda Carlisle Kismet and more in the new podcast episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.