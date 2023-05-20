Menu
Benedict Cumberbatch to Play Pete Seeger in Bob Dylan Biopic

Timothée Chalamet stars as Dylan in Complete Unknown

Benedict Cumberbatch to Play Pete Seeger
Benedict Cumberbatch (photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Image) / Pete Seeger (Wiki)
May 19, 2023 | 11:05pm ET

    Benedict Cumberbatch will play legendary folk musician Pete Seeger in the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic.

    The film, titled Complete Unknown, is directed by James Mangold and stars Timothée Chalamet as Dylan.

    In an interview with Deadline, Mangold confirmed Cumberbatch’s casting as Seeger. Seeger had a significant impact on Dylan’s musical upbringing. As a young aspiring folk musician, Dylan drew inspiration from Seeger’s music and activism. In turn, Seeger was an early backer of Dylan, helping to facilitate his debut album with Columbia Record. He also invited Dylan to play at Newport Folk Festival (where Seeger served as a board member).

    Complete Unknown will reportedly chronicle’s Dylan’s career beginnings upon his arrival to New York City. Chalamet will do his own singing, and Monica Barbaro has been cast to portray Joan Baez.

    Production is scheduled to start this summer in New York with a script by Mangold and Jay Cocks (Gangs of New York). Dylan himself serves as an executive producer.

Benedict Cumberbatch to Play Pete Seeger in Bob Dylan Biopic

