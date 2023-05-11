Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

That Best-Selling Mystery Book Is About BTS, Not Taylor Swift

Titled Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, the oral history is coming July 9th

Advertisement
bts book best seller taylor swift memoir
BTS, photo courtesy of BIG HIT MUSIC
May 11, 2023 | 5:59pm ET

    Turns out that book Taylor Swift fans turned into a misguided best-seller would’ve been a hit anyway; it’s about BTS.

    After Flatiron Books announced that an unnamed celebrity would be releasing a “blockbuster” memoir in July, hopeful Swifties came out in droves to pre-order the book, making it the No. 1 best-seller on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Now, however, The New York Times reports that 4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023 is actually Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, an oral history of the K-pop group written by journalist Myeongseok Kang.

    The book drops on July 9th, an important day in BTS history. Their fan base, the Army, was founded on the date, and July 9th, 2023 marks the Army’s 10th anniversary. The US edition of the book, translated by Anton Hur in collaboration with Clare Richards and Slin Jung, clocks in at 544 pages and features exclusive photographs of the band. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    BTS are in the midst of a hiatus that’s allowed several members of the group to pursue solo careers. SUGA just dropped the album D-Day and its accompanying documentary, Jimin unveiled FACEand RM offered Indigo.

    For more BTS-related content, listen to the Stanning BTS podcast, and subscribe to Mary Siroky’s Fan Chant newsletter.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Blue Ridge Rock Fest 2023

Blue Ridge Rock Festival Finalizes 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Danzig, Vanilla Ice, and More

May 11, 2023

ed sheeran country music news pop quoteworthy interview

Ed Sheeran Says He'd Love to Make Country Music

May 11, 2023

my morning jacket fall 2023 tour dates tickets

My Morning Jacket Announce Fall 2023 Tour Dates

May 11, 2023

ShipRocked 2024: I Prevail Killswitch Engage

2024 ShipRocked Cruise Lineup: I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Code Orange, Highly Suspect, and More

May 11, 2023

The Drums "Plastic Envelope" "Protect Him Always" 2023 tour dates

The Drums Drop Two New Singles "Plastic Envelope" and "Protect Him Always": Stream

May 11, 2023

janelle monae age of pleasure new album lipstick lover song video stream

Janelle Monáe Announces New Album The Age of Pleasure, Shares "Lipstick Lover": Stream

May 11, 2023

dolly parton world on fire new single artwork country rockstar music news single stream listen

Dolly Parton Unleashes Scorching New Single "World on Fire": Stream

May 11, 2023

Tenacious D new song Video Games

Tenacious D Unleash "Video Games," First New Original Song in Five Years: Stream

May 11, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

That Best-Selling Mystery Book Is About BTS, Not Taylor Swift

Menu Shop Search Newsletter