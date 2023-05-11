That Best-Selling Mystery Book Is About BTS, Not Taylor Swift

Turns out that book Taylor Swift fans turned into a misguided best-seller would’ve been a hit anyway; it’s about BTS.

After Flatiron Books announced that an unnamed celebrity would be releasing a “blockbuster” memoir in July, hopeful Swifties came out in droves to pre-order the book, making it the No. 1 best-seller on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Now, however, The New York Times reports that 4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023 is actually Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, an oral history of the K-pop group written by journalist Myeongseok Kang.

The book drops on July 9th, an important day in BTS history. Their fan base, the Army, was founded on the date, and July 9th, 2023 marks the Army’s 10th anniversary. The US edition of the book, translated by Anton Hur in collaboration with Clare Richards and Slin Jung, clocks in at 544 pages and features exclusive photographs of the band. Pre-orders are ongoing.

BTS are in the midst of a hiatus that’s allowed several members of the group to pursue solo careers. SUGA just dropped the album D-Day and its accompanying documentary, Jimin unveiled FACE, and RM offered Indigo.

For more BTS-related content, listen to the Stanning BTS podcast, and subscribe to Mary Siroky’s Fan Chant newsletter.