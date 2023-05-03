Menu
Bethany Cosentino Announces Debut Solo Album, Best Coast Going On Indefinite Hiatus

"I am excited about being just Bethany Cosentino for a while"

Bethany Cosentino, photo by Shervin Lainez
May 3, 2023 | 11:43am ET

    Best Coast are going on an indefinite hiatus, and principal songwriter Bethany Cosentino is going solo. Today, Cosentino has announced that she’ll be releasing her debut album, Natural Disaster, on July 28th via Concord Records, and has also unveiled the album’s first single, “It’s Fine.”

    Since hitting the scene 13 years ago with their seminal debut, Crazy for You, Best Coast have been a mainstay of the reverb-washed, lo-fi-inspired, indie generation. In a statement, Cosentino explained that the time had come for the duo — her and Bobb Bruno — to move onto the next stage of their artistic lives.

    “My identity as a human being, and as an artist, has been so wrapped up in Best Coast for over a decade,” she wrote. “The decision to pause the project indefinitely, and explore a new side of myself, was a very difficult one to make — but it felt necessary for me. Life is too short to not give yourself what you feel you need and want. I am excited about being just Bethany Cosentino for a while, and figuring out who I am outside of the ‘Bethany from Best Coast’ box I’ve lived in for such a long time.”

    Citing the pandemic and the turmoil of recent global developments as an inciting factor, Cosentino goes on: “I kept proclaiming to the world ‘I’ve changed, I’ve evolved!’ but I hadn’t gotten to the place I really wanted to be yet. It became really clear to me that I needed to push myself into a completely different direction, because the road I was on was just ultimately taking me back to square one.”

    So, she teamed up with producer Butch Walker and began working in Nashville and Los Angeles on Natural Disaster, which marks not only a new era in name, but in sound too. Listening to “It’s Fine,” an evolved Cosentino emerges — between lyrics about her growth, the country-inspired production, and the sheer fact that you can hear Cosentino’s vocals on a crisper, clearer, and more candid level than ever, the new music paints a portrait of an artist reclaiming themself. Pre-orders for Natural Disaster are ongoing, and you can watch the music video for “It’s Fine” below.

    Best Coast dropped their fourth (and, possibly, final) album, Always Tomorrow, in 202o; Cosentino sat down with Consequence around the album’s release to talk about songwriting, sobriety, coming of age with Best Coast, and more. The band also embarked on a string of tour dates in 2022.

    Natural Disaster Artwork:

    Bethany Cosentino Natural Disaster

    Natural Disaster Tracklist:
    01. Natural Disaster
    02. Outta Time
    03. It’s Fine
    04. Easy
    05. A Single Day
    06. My Own City
    07. For A Moment
    08. Calling On Angels
    09. Real Life
    10. Hope You’re Happy Now
    11. It’s A Journey
    12. I’ve Got News For You

