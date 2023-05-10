Menu
Beyoncé Making Venue Bathrooms Gender-Neutral on “Renaissance World Tour”

The tour kicked off today in Stockholm

beyonce gender neutral bathrooms renaissance tour lgbt pop trans music news
Beyoncé, photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood
May 10, 2023 | 4:45pm ET

    At last, Beyoncé kicked off her “Renaissance World Tour” Wednesday night in Stockholm, Sweden. The megastar’s first solo run since 2016 is full of plenty of on-stage spectacles, plus at least one unexpected surprise behind the scenes: Gender-neutral bathrooms for the entire Beyhive.

    Photos shared to Twitter show a small DIY sign attached to the wall with duct tape, presumably over usual signs, indicating that at least most of the restrooms would be gender-neutral for the event. Considering the size of arenas Bey will be taking over to celebrate her three-act Renaissance project throughout the year, her team’s choice to make all the bathrooms gender-neutral is pretty significant.

    It’s also worth pointing out that Beyoncé’s tour will be making stops in plenty of US states that have recently passed laws or policies banning gender-affirming care for kids under 18, including Tennessee, Kentucky, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, and more.

    If you still need tickets for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour,” you can check for deals at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    This tour marks Beyoncé’s first full tour since the “On the Run II Tour” with Jay-Z in 2018. More recently, she sang “Be Alive” at the 2022 Academy Awards, and performed a private concert in Dubai in January 2023.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

Beyoncé Making Venue Bathrooms Gender-Neutral on "Renaissance World Tour"

