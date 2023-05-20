Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Team Up on New Version of “America Has a Problem”

Beyoncé has teamed up with Kendrick Lamar for a surprise new version of her song “America Has a Problem.” The track originally appeared on Queen Bey’s latest album, Renaissance.

Kendrick opens the new version of “America Has a Problem” with a verse in which he scoffs at the AI simulations that have besieged the music industry as of late. “Even AI gotta practice copyin’ Kendrick/ The double entendre, the encore remnants/ I bop like tin men, the opps need ten men.”

This marks the second time Beyoncé and Lamar have collaborated on music. They previously linked up on “Freedom” from Beyoncé’s 2016 album Lemonade, and delivered a thrilling live performance of the song at the 2016 BET Awards. Consequence subsequently named “Freedom” the Top Song of 2016.

Beyoncé recently kicked off her “Renaissance World Tour” with a run of arena shows in Europe. Come July, she’ll play a series of North American stadium shows. You can find last-minute tickets to her upcoming tour dates here.

Kendrick has several major festival gigs on the calendar, including headlining appearances at Governors Ball in New York, Lollapalooza in Chicago, Outside Lands in San Francisco, Osheaga in Montreal, and Austin City Limits in Austin. Get tickets to his upcoming shows here.