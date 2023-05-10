Beyoncé Kicks Off “Renaissance World Tour” in Stockholm: Video + Setlist

Beyoncé is making her long-awaited return to the stage — on Wednesday night, in Stockholm, Sweden, the legendary pop icon delivers the inaugural performance of the “Renaissance World Tour,” her first solo run of shows since 2016.

Queen Bey kicked off the show by performing a series of ballads, including “Dangerously in Love 2,” “Flaws and All,” “1+1,” and “I Care.” After a brief intermission, Beyoncé launched into the Renaissance portion of her set, as she showcased her latest album with performances of “I’m That Girl,” “Cozy,” and “Alien Superstar.”

We’ll continue to update this article with details on the setlist and fan-captured performance footage throughout the concert.

Advertisement

Related Video

Wednesday’s show in Stockholm kicked off the European leg of the “Renaissance World Tour,” which will run through the end of June. After that, the North American leg will begin with two shows in Toronto, and then zig-zag across the United States. Learn how to get last-minute tickets to her upcoming shows here.

The “Renaissance World Tour” is Beyoncé’s first solo tour since 2016’s “Formation World Tour.” In 2018, Bey embarked on a joint tour with her husband, JAY-Z, and delivered a memorable headlining performance at Coachella. Most recently, in January the 41-year-old multi-hyphenate played a private concert for a crowd of influencers in Dubai, which reportedly earned her $24 million.

Unlike the Dubai show, however, the “Renaissance World Tour” is designed for the public, in an arena setting. Tickets for the rest of the tour are still available to purchase here.

Renaissance World Tour Setlist:

Opening Act

Dangerously in Love 2

Flaws and All

1+1

I Care

Act 1

I’m That Girl

Cozy

Alien Superstar

Lift Off

Act 2

Cuff It

SHE LOOKS FUCKING AMAZING #RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/wPD2TK9qei — liv is SEEING BEYONCE (@karinayonce) May 10, 2023

Beyoncé covering “I’m Going Down” by Mary J Blige at the #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/Qy7Dl5mWmd — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) May 10, 2023

Beyoncé performing ‘COZY’ with two robot arms at the Renaissance World Tour. pic.twitter.com/936GC5WkYj — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 10, 2023