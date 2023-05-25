Menu
Beyond the Boys’ Club: Lori S. of Acid King

"If you love [music] and it's something you want to do, just keep doing it. Don't do it for immediate gratification."

Lori S. of Acid King, photo by Raymond Ahner
May 25, 2023 | 12:51pm ET

    Beyond the Boys’ Club is a monthly column from journalist and radio host Anne Erickson, focusing on women in the heavy music genres, as they offer their perspectives on the music industry and discuss their personal experiences. Erickson is also a music artist herself and has a new EP out, “Last Love,” with Upon Wings. Her new single is a trap-pop vignette called “Deal Breaker.” The latest edition of Beyond the Boys’ Club features an interview with Lori S. of Acid King.

    Acid King have returned this year with their first new album of ordinal material in eight years, Beyond Vision, available now via Blues Funeral Recordings. The new LP features the band’s trademark stoner rock sound, with bits and pieces of psychedelia and progressive music.

    In support of the new album, Acid King will embark on a summer 2023 tour that includes dates in the United States, Europe, and South America. Tickets are available via venue links on the band’s website, with select shows for sale via Stubhub or Ticketmaster.

    With the band having formed in 1993, singer-guitarist Lori S. has a deep perspective of how things have evolved for women in music over the past 30 years. For Heavy Consequence‘s latest edition of “Beyond the Boys’ Club,” Lori S. speaks with us about the new album, the evolution of the music industry, her experience of being a woman in metal music, and more.

    You’ve mentioned that Beyond Vision is based on the journey of life. Can you please elaborate on that?

    When I wrote this, or when I had the idea for this record, I really wanted it to have kind of a soundtrack feel to it, where there was no beginning or no end. Where you wouldn’t necessarily pick out a song to play. I mean, you could, of course. But, the whole experience of it from beginning to end is how it was meant to be heard. And, as I was conceptualizing the plan for the record, just everything that was going on in my life and the pandemic hitting and what was going on in [co-writer and Black Cobra guitarist Jason Landrian’s] life, it just ended up becoming that. It ended up becoming like a journey. We put the songs in order in a way that you felt like you were taking off somewhere- kind of like when you’re on a plane, and there’s that real calm in between. That excitement of taking off, and that calm in between where you hit 37,000 feet, and then, of course, there’s turbulence. Just, all of the stuff.

