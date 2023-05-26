Big Freedia Announces New Album Central City, Shares “Bigfoot”: Stream

Big Freedia is back and “bigga” than ever: The beloved New Orleans icon has announced that her latest album, Central City, is due out on June 23rd. She also unveiled the record’s third single, “Bigfoot.” Stream the song below.

The first full-length release from Freedia since 2014’s Just Be Free will feature guest performances from several of her high-profile friends, including Lil Wayne, Faith Evans, Ciara, Kelly Price, and more. The album will also show Freedia infusing her signature Bounce style with an invigorated, hip-hop-inspired energy, a gumbo she’s dubbed “Bigga Bounce.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

“Bounce has been through many iterations — from Triggerman to Sissy to Cash Money Bounce,” Freedia explained in a press statement. “But my new album is something I call Bigga Bounce. Welcome to Central City, y’all, where I pay homage to my city, my roots, hip-hop, and to the art of creating a new sound.”

“Bigfoot” emphasizes this by being an irresistibly fun anthem for stomping… like, literally putting on big clompers, getting cash money, and stomping all around. “Muthafuckin’ Sasquatch stompin’ through your city,” the lyrics go. “Comin’ for the big bags, nothin’ itty bitty, bitch.” With a booming bass holding down the bottom beneath Freedia’s explosive vocal delivery, the track embraces all the elements that make her a lasting presence, including her inimitable ability to empower.

“Bigfoot” is the third single from Central City that Freedia has shared. In March, she unveiled the lead single, “Central City Freestyle,” and earlier this month, she shared “$100 Bill” featuring Ciara.

Freedia will also be hitting the road this summer for a number of dates across North America, including stops for the Re:SET concert series, where she’ll open for LCD Soundsystem. Check out the full list of dates below and grab your tickets here.

Central City Artwork:

Central City Tracklist:

01. Central City Freestyle

02. Big Time (feat. Kamaiyah)

03. Throw It Back

04. Motivate Ya (feat. Kelly Price)

05. Pop That

06. Bigfoot

07. El Niño (feat. Lil Wayne and Boyfriend)

08. $100 Bill (feat. Ciara)

09. Pepto Interlude

10. Booty Like a Drummer

11. You Already Know (feat. Sonyae)

12. Bitch You Want (feat. Faith Evans)

13. Life Lessons

14. NOLA Babies

15. Gin in My System

16. Voodoo Magic (feat. The Soul Rebels)

Big Freedia 2023 Tour Dates:

06/02 – Stanford, CA @ Re:SET Bay Area ^

06/03 – San Diego, CA @ Re:SET San Diego ^

06/04 – Pasadena, CA @ Re:SET Los Angeles ^

06/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Re:SET New Orleans ^

06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Re:SET Atlanta ^

06/11 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Re:SET Dallas ^

06/15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Boulevardia

06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival *

06/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Ladyland Festival

06/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Pink Block Party

06/25 – Denver, CO @ Denver Pride

07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/07 – Vienne, FR @ Jazz a Vienne Festival

07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Motorcity Casino Hotel

07/20 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

07/21 – Knoxville, TN @ The Bijou Theatre

07/22 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers

07/23 – Little Rock, AR @ Little Rock Black Pride

07/28 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Jazz Festival

08/04 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival

08/05 – Montgomery, NY @ City Winery

08/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Pride

08/25 – Columbus, OH @ Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival

^ = w/ Re:Set Festival with LCD Soundsystem and Jamie XX

* = w/ Soul Rebels