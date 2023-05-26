Menu
Big Freedia Announces New Album Central City, Shares “Bigfoot”: Stream

Featuring appearances from Lil Wayne, Faith Evans, Ciara, and more

Big Freedia, photo courtesy of artist
May 26, 2023 | 12:00pm ET

    Big Freedia is back and “bigga” than ever: The beloved New Orleans icon has announced that her latest album, Central City, is due out on June 23rd. She also unveiled the record’s third single, “Bigfoot.” Stream the song below.

    The first full-length release from Freedia since 2014’s Just Be Free will feature guest performances from several of her high-profile friends, including Lil Wayne, Faith Evans, Ciara, Kelly Price, and more. The album will also show Freedia infusing her signature Bounce style with an invigorated, hip-hop-inspired energy, a gumbo she’s dubbed “Bigga Bounce.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

    “Bounce has been through many iterations — from Triggerman to Sissy to Cash Money Bounce,” Freedia explained in a press statement. “But my new album is something I call Bigga Bounce. Welcome to Central City, y’all, where I pay homage to my city, my roots, hip-hop, and to the art of creating a new sound.”

    “Bigfoot” emphasizes this by being an irresistibly fun anthem for stomping… like, literally putting on big clompers, getting cash money, and stomping all around. “Muthafuckin’ Sasquatch stompin’ through your city,” the lyrics go. “Comin’ for the big bags, nothin’ itty bitty, bitch.” With a booming bass holding down the bottom beneath Freedia’s explosive vocal delivery, the track embraces all the elements that make her a lasting presence, including her inimitable ability to empower.

    “Bigfoot” is the third single from Central City that Freedia has shared. In March, she unveiled the lead single, “Central City Freestyle,” and earlier this month, she shared “$100 Bill” featuring Ciara.

    Freedia will also be hitting the road this summer for a number of dates across North America, including stops for the Re:SET concert series, where she’ll open for LCD Soundsystem. Check out the full list of dates below and grab your tickets here.

    Central City Artwork:

    Big Freedia Central City Bigfoot new album announcement single Lil Wayne Ciara

    Central City Tracklist:
    01. Central City Freestyle
    02. Big Time (feat. Kamaiyah)
    03. Throw It Back
    04. Motivate Ya (feat. Kelly Price)
    05. Pop That
    06. Bigfoot
    07. El Niño (feat. Lil Wayne and Boyfriend)
    08. $100 Bill (feat. Ciara)
    09. Pepto Interlude
    10. Booty Like a Drummer
    11. You Already Know (feat. Sonyae)
    12. Bitch You Want (feat. Faith Evans)
    13. Life Lessons
    14. NOLA Babies
    15. Gin in My System
    16. Voodoo Magic (feat. The Soul Rebels)

    Big Freedia 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/02 – Stanford, CA @ Re:SET Bay Area ^
    06/03 – San Diego, CA @ Re:SET San Diego ^
    06/04 – Pasadena, CA @ Re:SET Los Angeles ^
    06/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Re:SET New Orleans ^
    06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Re:SET Atlanta ^
    06/11 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Re:SET Dallas ^
    06/15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
    06/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Boulevardia
    06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival *
    06/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Ladyland Festival
    06/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Pink Block Party
    06/25 – Denver, CO @ Denver Pride
    07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    07/07 – Vienne, FR @ Jazz a Vienne Festival
    07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Motorcity Casino Hotel
    07/20 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
    07/21 – Knoxville, TN @ The Bijou Theatre
    07/22 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers
    07/23 – Little Rock, AR @ Little Rock Black Pride
    07/28 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Jazz Festival
    08/04 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival
    08/05 – Montgomery, NY @ City Winery
    08/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Pride
    08/25 – Columbus, OH @ Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival

    ^ = w/ Re:Set Festival with LCD Soundsystem and Jamie XX
    * = w/ Soul Rebels

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Consequence
