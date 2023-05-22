Billy Idol has announced a new run of 2023 North American tour dates set for the late summer.
The jaunt follows his recent spring outing and kicks off August 27th in Vancouver and runs through September 17th in Washington D.C. — just under a month before Idol’s late October residency at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.
A Live Nation pre-sale starts Wednesday (May 24th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code ICONIC, with general ticket sales set for Thursday (May 25th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can also look for deals or buy tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
So far, 2023 has been a banner year for the rock legend. Idol rang in the New Year by getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and last month, he played the first-ever concert at the Hoover Dam. The performance was professionally shot for an upcoming concert film that’s scheduled for a theatrical release later this year.
Below you can see Billy Idol’s full list of upcoming tour dates and Las Vegas residency shows. Get tickets here.
Billy Idol’s 2023 North American Tour Dates:
08/27 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre
08/28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion
08/31 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
09/02 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center
09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass *
09/08 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
09/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/16 – Camden, NJ @ WMMRBBQ
09/17 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
10/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan
10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan
10/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan
10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan
10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan
* = with Foo Fighters