Billy Idol has announced a new run of 2023 North American tour dates set for the late summer.

The jaunt follows his recent spring outing and kicks off August 27th in Vancouver and runs through September 17th in Washington D.C. — just under a month before Idol’s late October residency at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

So far, 2023 has been a banner year for the rock legend. Idol rang in the New Year by getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and last month, he played the first-ever concert at the Hoover Dam. The performance was professionally shot for an upcoming concert film that’s scheduled for a theatrical release later this year.

Billy Idol’s 2023 North American Tour Dates:

08/27 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre

08/28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion

08/31 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

09/02 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass *

09/08 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/16 – Camden, NJ @ WMMRBBQ

09/17 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

10/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

10/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

* = with Foo Fighters