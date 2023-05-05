billy woods and Kenny Segal Go Road Tripping on New Album Maps: Stream

New York rapper billy woods and LA producer Kenny Segal have dropped their second collaborative album, Maps, which they’re currently celebrating with a joint tour (grab tickets here). Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

True to its title, Maps is a concept album documenting life on the road and features woods joined by a strong supporting cast, including fellow Armand Hammer member E L U C I D, Danny Brown, Quelle Chris, Future Islands singer Samuel T. Herring, Aesop Rock, and more.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, woods described Maps as “the quintessential hero’s journey, or any type of journey that involves getting back home.” He continued, “The album starts in New York City, and that’s where you’re coming home. This is where I live, this is where I’m coming back to. For better or worse, this is my home.”

Maps includes the previous single “FaceTime” featuring Herring and serves as the follow-up to woods and Segal’s 2019 album Hiding Places.

The duo is currently on the road together for the first time ever. Tickets are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Maps Artwork:

Maps Tracklist:

01. Kenwood Speakers

02. Soft Landing

03. Soundcheck (feat. Quelle Chris)

04. Rapper Weed

05. Blue Smoke

06. Bad Dreams Are Only Dreams

07. Babylon by Bus (feat. ShrapKnel)

08. Year Zero (feat. Danny Brown)

09. Hangman

10. Baby Steps (feat. E L U C I D and Benjamin Booker)

11. The Layover

12. FaceTime (feat. Samuel T. Herring)

13. Agriculture

14. Houdini

15. Waiting Around (feat. Aesop Rock)

16. NYC Tapwater

17. As the Crow Flies (feat. E L U C I D)