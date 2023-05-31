Black Mirror Gets Freakishly Meta in Season 6 Trailer: Watch

Set aside your phones, because Netflix has dropped the official trailer for Season 6 of Black Mirror. The “most unpredictable, unclassifiable, and unexpected season yet” of Charlie Brooker’s horror-thriller anthology series premieres June 15th.

The trailer begins with a woman named Joan (Annie Murphy) perusing Streamberry — a platform that looks a whole lot like Netflix — looking for something to watch. She stumbles upon a new drama series called Joan Is Awful, an adaptation of her own life starring one Salma Hayek as herself. Suddenly, her shortcomings are on display for all Streamberry subscribers to see.

From there, other episode storylines include a documentary production mysteriously gone haywire, a disconcerted astronaut in desperate need of a vacation, an exiled movie star who becomes the paparazzi’s worst nightmare, and a shoe salesperson-turned-accidental murderer. You know, all the sort of typical Black Mirror-type stuff. Watch the trailer for Season 6 below.

Advertisement

Related Video

The stacked Season 6 cast for Black Mirror also includes Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Anjana Vasan, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz.

Black Mirror Season 5 premiered way back in 2019. The following year, Brooker also co-created a comedy special for Netflix called “Death to 2020.”