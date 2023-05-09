The Roots’ Black Thought Announces New Memoir The Upcycled Self

Tariq Trotter, aka Black Thought of The Roots, has revealed his new memoir, The Upcycled Self, will arrive on November 14th via One World.

According to Variety, the MC’s latest book will cover “the beautifully bluesy story of a boy genius’ coming of age that illuminates the redemptive power of the upcycle,” meaning, “to recycle (something) in such a way that the resulting product is of a higher value than the original item” and “to create an object of greater value from (a discarded object of lesser value).”

The Upcycled Self follows Black Thought’s 2021 Audible Original memoir, 7 Years, which divided reflections on his life and career into seven-year segments. For his latest literary endeavor, the Grammy-winning rapper has created “a riveting and moving portrait of the artist as a young man” that “begins with a tragedy: as a child, Trotter burned down his family’s home.” He goes on to tell “the dramatic stories of the four powerful relationships that shaped him — community, friends, art, and family — each a complex weave of love, discovery, trauma, and loss.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“I’m so proud of this work,” he shared via Instagram. “I hope in sharing so much about my upbringing we can find new courage to start the difficult conversations that prompt healing, with ourselves and others. As men. As Black men. As humans.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Black Thought seems to be making the most out of The Tonight Show going dark due to the ongoing writers strike as The Roots are set to join LL Cool J on “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” tour this summer. Get tickets here.

In April, Black Thought released Glorious Game, his collaborative album with El Michels Affair, behind the singles “Grateful” and “That Girl.”

The Upcycled Life Cover:

