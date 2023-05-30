Menu
Black Veil Brides and HIM's Ville Valo Team Up for Fall 2023 North American Tour

Dark Divine will be along as support

Black Veil Brides’ Andy Biersack and HIM’s Ville Valo, courtesy of LiveNation
May 30, 2023 | 1:06pm ET

    Black Veil Brides and HIM frontman Ville Valo have announced a Fall 2023 North American co-headlining tour with support from Dark Divine.

    Dates kick off September 10th in Louisville, Kentucky, and run through October 20th in Riverside, California — with six concerts in Canada along the way.

    A Live Nation pre-sale begins today (May 30th) at noon local time via Ticketmaster, using the code ICONIC, while general ticket sales are set for Friday (June 2nd) at 10 a.m. local time. You can also look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out gigs via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    “We cannot wait to join forces with Ville Valo and give both of our audiences in North America an unforgettable experience each night,” said Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack of the upcoming trek, which is appropriately being presented by Hot Topic. “This run has been in the works for quite a while. We couldn’t be happier now that we can finally share the news. Ville is an icon. We have all been fans of his not only for his work in the hugely influential band HIM but as a torchbearer for an entire generation of rock fans and musicians.”

    Added Valo, who released a solo album back in January under the VV moniker: “There’s something tinnitus-inducingly romantic about the idea of being sandwiched nightly between Black Veil Brides and Dark Divine on this autumnal trek across North America. And imagining us explore the architecture of doom and gloom from three distinctly different musical perspectives has already made the bats in my belfry suitably ravenous.”

    You can see the full list of dates for Black Veil Brides tour with Ville Valo below. Get tickets here.

    Black Veil Brides and Ville Valo’s 2023 Tour Dates with Dark Divine:
    09/10 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall
    09/11 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
    09/12 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    09/14 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
    09/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
    09/16 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theater
    09/17 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    09/19 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    09/20 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
    09/22 – Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater
    09/23 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
    09/24 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
    09/25 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    09/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
    09/28 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
    09/29 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
    09/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
    10/01 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
    10/03 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
    10/05 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
    10/06 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
    10/07 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    10/09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
    10/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre
    10/12 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
    10/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
    10/15 – Spokane, WA @ The Podium
    10/16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    10/18 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House
    10/19 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
    10/20 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

