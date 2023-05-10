Blink-182 Cover Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

Blink-182’s reunion tour rolled on Tuesday as Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker hit the stage at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. In a nod to one of the summer’s other big outings, Blink-182 briefly covered Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

The unexpected pop-punk crossover came during Blink-182’s closing performance of “Dammit,” with Mark Hoppus channeling his inner Swiftie as he sang the chorus from 2012 chart-topping single. Watch fan-captured footage below.

Blink-182’s North American reunion runs through July. You can find tickets to all of their upcoming shows here. Afterwards, they’ll head to the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and South America.

Meanwhile, Swift’s “The Eras Tour” next hits Philadelphia for a three-night stand at Lincoln Financial Field over Mother’s Day Weekend. Tickets to all of her upcoming tour dates can be found here.