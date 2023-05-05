Tom DeLonge Sings Matt Skiba Songs at Blink-182 Tour Kick Off

Following a surprise appearance at Coachella earlier this month, Blink-182‘s classic lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker officially kicked off their first tour together in nearly a decade. Taking the stage at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota on Thursday night, the pop-punk trio ran through a 25-song setlist.

Notably, the show Blink-182 perform “Cynical” and “Bored to Death,” two songs recorded and released by the band with Matt Skiba following DeLonge’s departure in 2015. Additionally, Blink dusted off “Adam’s Song” for the first time with DeLonge since 2009. Check out the full setlist and fan-captured video footage below.

Blink-182’s North American reunion runs through July, with Turnstile providing support. You can find tickets to all of their upcoming shows here. Afterwards, they’ll head to the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and South America.

Blink-182 are expected to release a new album sometime in the near future. Barker recently told fans that the band would have the album finished before leaving for their tour.

Blink-182 Setlist:

Anthem Part Two

The Rock Show

Family Reunion

Man Overboard

Feeling This

Reckless Abandon

Dysentery Gary

Up All Night (First time with DeLonge since 2014)

Dumpweed

EDGING

Aliens Exist

Cynical (First time with DeLonge)

Don’t Leave Me

Happy Holidays, You Bastard

Stay Together for the Kids

Always

Down

Bored to Death (First time with DeLonge)

I Miss You

Adam’s Song (First time with DeLonge since 2009)

Ghost on the Dancefloor (First time live since 2014)

What’s My Age Again?

First Date

All the Small Things

Dammit