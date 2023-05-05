Menu
Tom DeLonge Sings Matt Skiba Songs at Blink-182 Tour Kick Off

The pop punk band's classic lineup officially launch their first tour in a decade

Blink-182 kick off reunion tour
Blink-182, photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images
May 5, 2023 | 12:24pm ET

    Following a surprise appearance at Coachella earlier this month, Blink-182‘s classic lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker officially kicked off their first tour together in nearly a decade. Taking the stage at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota on Thursday night, the pop-punk trio ran through a 25-song setlist.

    Notably, the show Blink-182 perform “Cynical” and “Bored to Death,” two songs recorded and released by the band with Matt Skiba following DeLonge’s departure in 2015. Additionally, Blink dusted off “Adam’s Song” for the first time with DeLonge since 2009. Check out the full setlist and fan-captured video footage below.

    Blink-182’s North American reunion runs through July, with Turnstile providing support. You can find tickets to all of their upcoming shows here. Afterwards, they’ll head to the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and South America.

    Related Video

    Blink-182 are expected to release a new album sometime in the near future. Barker recently told fans that the band would have the album finished before leaving for their tour.

    Blink-182 Setlist:

    Anthem Part Two
    The Rock Show
    Family Reunion
    Man Overboard
    Feeling This
    Reckless Abandon
    Dysentery Gary
    Up All Night (First time with DeLonge since 2014)
    Dumpweed
    EDGING
    Aliens Exist
    Cynical (First time with DeLonge)
    Don’t Leave Me
    Happy Holidays, You Bastard
    Stay Together for the Kids
    Always
    Down
    Bored to Death (First time with DeLonge)
    I Miss You
    Adam’s Song (First time with DeLonge since 2009)
    Ghost on the Dancefloor (First time live since 2014)
    What’s My Age Again?
    First Date
    All the Small Things
    Dammit

