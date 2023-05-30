Blonde Redhead Announce New Album Sit Down for Dinner, 2023 Tour Dates

Blonde Redhead are back with Sit Down for Dinner, their first new album since 2014. Out September 29th, the LP features the lead single, “Snowman,” and will be supported by a tour of North America, the UK, and Europe.

Sit Down for Dinner was written over a five-year period in locations spanning from New York City and upstate New York to Milan and Tuscany. The album’s lyrics address the inescapable struggles of adulthood, whether it’s a communication breakdown, wondering which way to turn, or holding onto your dreams.

Band member Kazu Makino found inspiration for the album from a passage in Joan Didion’s 2005 memoir, The Year of Magical Thinking, that resonated with the uncertainty of the early pandemic months and the temporarily lost ritual of eating dinner with her parents far away in Japan: “Life changes fast. Life changes in the instant. You sit down to dinner and life as you know it ends.”

At the same time, the group — made up of Makino and twin brothers Simone and Amedeo Pace — has long placed importance on the meal while rehearsing or on tour. “I know a lot of people eat and run, eat in front of their TV, or don’t care about it too much — and that’s OK — but we really do,” explained Simone in a statement. “It’s a moment for us to sit down and have time with each other.”

The lead single, “Snowman,” is evidence of Blonde Redhead’s shared connection, as Amedeo’s voice seamlessly floats over a groove inspired by Brazilian experimental music. As Amedeo explained, the track is about “how it can be a blessing or a curse to be invisible and undetectable, and how it’s something we all feel and desire at times.” Stream it below.

Blonde Redhead will back Sit Down for Dinner with a Fall 2023 tour. Kicking off on October 16th in San Francisco, it includes stops in Chicago, Brooklyn, DC, and beyond. The trek will immediately be preceded by a series of special dinners with the band that will only be available via an exclusive bundle. See their full touring schedule below.

Sit Down for Dinner marks the proper follow-up to 2014’s Barragán, and pre-orders are ongoing. In 2017, Blonde Redhead released an EP titled 3 O’Clock.

Sit Down for Dinner Artwork:

Sit Down for Dinner Tracklist:

01. Snowman

02. Kiss Her Kiss Her

03. Not for Me

04. Melody Experiment

05. Rest of Her Life

06. Sit Down for Dinner Pt 1

07. Sit Down for Dinner Pt 2

08. I Thought You Should Know

09. Before

10. If

11. Via Savona

Blonde Redhead 2023 Tour Dates:

06/02 – McGill, NV @ Schellraiser Music Festival

06/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

07/20 – London, UK @ The Lexington

08/31 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater *

09/23 – Paris, FR @ Montezuma Cafe #

09/25 – London, UK @ Brilliant Corners #

09/28 – New York, NY @ Public Records #

10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Chainsaw #

10/16 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/20 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/21 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

10/24 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/25 – Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/27 – Austin, TX @ TBA

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

10/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall

10/31 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/02 – Toronto, ON @ TBA

11/03 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

11/04 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/09 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

11/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/20 – Genève, CH @ PTR L’Usine

11/21 – Parma, IT @ Teatro Regio di Parma

11/23 – Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9

11/24 – Berlin, DE @ Hole 44

11/25 – Hamburg, DE @ Bahnhof Pauli

11/27 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

11/28 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

11/29 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

12/01 – Rennes, FR @ Antipode

12/02 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

12/03 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

12/05 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie (at Botanique)

12/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

12/07 – Leffinge, BE @ De Zwerver

12/09 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

12/10 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

12/12 – London, UK @ Village Underground

* = w/ Phantogram

# = Sit Down for Dinner vinyl + dinner bundle dates