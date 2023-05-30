Menu
Blonde Redhead Announce New Album Sit Down for Dinner, 2023 Tour Dates

Marking their first studio album since 2014

blonde redhead new album sit down for dinner 2023 tour snowman song stream
Blonde Redhead, photo by Charles Billot
May 30, 2023 | 10:46am ET

    Blonde Redhead are back with Sit Down for Dinner, their first new album since 2014. Out September 29th, the LP features the lead single, “Snowman,” and will be supported by a tour of North America, the UK, and Europe.

    Sit Down for Dinner was written over a five-year period in locations spanning from New York City and upstate New York to Milan and Tuscany. The album’s lyrics address the inescapable struggles of adulthood, whether it’s a communication breakdown, wondering which way to turn, or holding onto your dreams.

    Band member Kazu Makino found inspiration for the album from a passage in Joan Didion’s 2005 memoir, The Year of Magical Thinking, that resonated with the uncertainty of the early pandemic months and the temporarily lost ritual of eating dinner with her parents far away in Japan: “Life changes fast. Life changes in the instant. You sit down to dinner and life as you know it ends.”

    At the same time, the group — made up of Makino and twin brothers Simone and Amedeo Pace — has long placed importance on the meal while rehearsing or on tour. “I know a lot of people eat and run, eat in front of their TV, or don’t care about it too much — and that’s OK — but we really do,” explained Simone in a statement. “It’s a moment for us to sit down and have time with each other.”

    The lead single, “Snowman,” is evidence of Blonde Redhead’s shared connection, as Amedeo’s voice seamlessly floats over a groove inspired by Brazilian experimental music. As Amedeo explained, the track is about “how it can be a blessing or a curse to be invisible and undetectable, and how it’s something we all feel and desire at times.” Stream it below.

    Get Blonde Redhead Tickets Here

    Blonde Redhead will back Sit Down for Dinner with a Fall 2023 tour. Kicking off on October 16th in San Francisco, it includes stops in Chicago, Brooklyn, DC, and beyond. The trek will immediately be preceded by a series of special dinners with the band that will only be available via an exclusive bundle. See their full touring schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Sit Down for Dinner marks the proper follow-up to 2014’s Barragán, and pre-orders are ongoing. In 2017, Blonde Redhead released an EP titled 3 O’Clock.

    Sit Down for Dinner Artwork:

    blonde redhead new album sit down for dinner artwork

    Sit Down for Dinner Tracklist:
    01. Snowman
    02. Kiss Her Kiss Her
    03. Not for Me
    04. Melody Experiment
    05. Rest of Her Life
    06. Sit Down for Dinner Pt 1
    07. Sit Down for Dinner Pt 2
    08. I Thought You Should Know
    09. Before
    10. If
    11. Via Savona

    Blonde Redhead 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/02 – McGill, NV @ Schellraiser Music Festival
    06/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
    06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
    07/20 – London, UK @ The Lexington
    08/31 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater *
    09/23 – Paris, FR @ Montezuma Cafe #
    09/25 – London, UK @ Brilliant Corners #
    09/28 – New York, NY @ Public Records #
    10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Chainsaw #
    10/16 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
    10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
    10/20 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    10/21 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
    10/24 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
    10/25 – Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    10/27 – Austin, TX @ TBA
    10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
    10/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall
    10/31 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    11/02 – Toronto, ON @ TBA
    11/03 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD
    11/04 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
    11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    11/09 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
    11/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    11/20 – Genève, CH @ PTR L’Usine
    11/21 – Parma, IT @ Teatro Regio di Parma
    11/23 – Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9
    11/24 – Berlin, DE @ Hole 44
    11/25 – Hamburg, DE @ Bahnhof Pauli
    11/27 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
    11/28 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
    11/29 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
    12/01 – Rennes, FR @ Antipode
    12/02 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
    12/03 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
    12/05 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie (at Botanique)
    12/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    12/07 – Leffinge, BE @ De Zwerver
    12/09 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
    12/10 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
    12/12 – London, UK @ Village Underground

    * = w/ Phantogram
    # = Sit Down for Dinner vinyl + dinner bundle dates

