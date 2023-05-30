Blonde Redhead Announce New Album Sit Down for Dinner, 2023 Tour Dates

Blonde Redhead are back with Sit Down for Dinner, their first new album since 2014. Out September 29th, the LP features the lead single, “Snowman,” and will be supported by a tour of North America, the UK, and Europe.
Sit Down for Dinner was written over a five-year period in locations spanning from New York City and upstate New York to Milan and Tuscany. The album’s lyrics address the inescapable struggles of adulthood, whether it’s a communication breakdown, wondering which way to turn, or holding onto your dreams.
Band member Kazu Makino found inspiration for the album from a passage in Joan Didion’s 2005 memoir, The Year of Magical Thinking, that resonated with the uncertainty of the early pandemic months and the temporarily lost ritual of eating dinner with her parents far away in Japan: “Life changes fast. Life changes in the instant. You sit down to dinner and life as you know it ends.”
At the same time, the group — made up of Makino and twin brothers Simone and Amedeo Pace — has long placed importance on the meal while rehearsing or on tour. “I know a lot of people eat and run, eat in front of their TV, or don’t care about it too much — and that’s OK — but we really do,” explained Simone in a statement. “It’s a moment for us to sit down and have time with each other.”
The lead single, “Snowman,” is evidence of Blonde Redhead’s shared connection, as Amedeo’s voice seamlessly floats over a groove inspired by Brazilian experimental music. As Amedeo explained, the track is about “how it can be a blessing or a curse to be invisible and undetectable, and how it’s something we all feel and desire at times.” Stream it below.
Blonde Redhead will back Sit Down for Dinner with a Fall 2023 tour. Kicking off on October 16th in San Francisco, it includes stops in Chicago, Brooklyn, DC, and beyond. The trek will immediately be preceded by a series of special dinners with the band that will only be available via an exclusive bundle. See their full touring schedule below.
Sit Down for Dinner marks the proper follow-up to 2014’s Barragán, and pre-orders are ongoing. In 2017, Blonde Redhead released an EP titled 3 O’Clock.
Sit Down for Dinner Artwork:
Sit Down for Dinner Tracklist:
01. Snowman
02. Kiss Her Kiss Her
03. Not for Me
04. Melody Experiment
05. Rest of Her Life
06. Sit Down for Dinner Pt 1
07. Sit Down for Dinner Pt 2
08. I Thought You Should Know
09. Before
10. If
11. Via Savona
Blonde Redhead 2023 Tour Dates:
06/02 – McGill, NV @ Schellraiser Music Festival
06/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
07/20 – London, UK @ The Lexington
08/31 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater *
09/23 – Paris, FR @ Montezuma Cafe #
09/25 – London, UK @ Brilliant Corners #
09/28 – New York, NY @ Public Records #
10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Chainsaw #
10/16 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
10/20 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/21 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
10/24 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/25 – Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/27 – Austin, TX @ TBA
10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
10/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall
10/31 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/02 – Toronto, ON @ TBA
11/03 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD
11/04 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/09 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
11/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/20 – Genève, CH @ PTR L’Usine
11/21 – Parma, IT @ Teatro Regio di Parma
11/23 – Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9
11/24 – Berlin, DE @ Hole 44
11/25 – Hamburg, DE @ Bahnhof Pauli
11/27 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
11/28 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
11/29 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
12/01 – Rennes, FR @ Antipode
12/02 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
12/03 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
12/05 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie (at Botanique)
12/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
12/07 – Leffinge, BE @ De Zwerver
12/09 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
12/10 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
12/12 – London, UK @ Village Underground
* = w/ Phantogram
# = Sit Down for Dinner vinyl + dinner bundle dates