Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Blue Ivy Joins Beyoncé on Stage for “My Power” in Paris: Watch

11-year-old popped on stage during the latest stop of her mother's world tour

Advertisement
Blue Ivy with Beyoncé
Blue Ivy with Beyoncé, photo via Twitter
Follow
May 26, 2023 | 6:14pm ET

    Beyoncé brought her daughter Blue Ivy Carter on stage during her latest “Renaissance Tour” concert (grab tickets to upcoming shows here) in Paris on May 26th.

    Now 11 years old, Blue Ivy joined her mother during “MY POWER,” a track from Beyoncé’s 2019 soundtrack The Lion King: The Gift. The second-youngest Grammy winner ever showed off her best moves alongside Beyoncé’s backup dancers.

    Though she didn’t come on stage, Megan Thee Stallion was spotted alongside her Roc Nation boss (and Beyoncé’s husband) JAY-Z in the crowd. See the fan-shot footage below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The “Renaissance Tour” will continue to make its way through the UK and Europe before commencing its North American leg in July. See the full schedule here, and you can find deals for upcoming shows on StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    Read a recap of the kickoff show here. Last week, Kendrick Lamar hopped on a surprise remix of the Renaissance cut “America Has a Problem” after Bey and Jay reportedly closed a deal on the most expensive home in California history.

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp

Pulp Reunite for First Show in 11 Years: Videos + Setlist

May 26, 2023

dua lipa dance the night song of the week music video listen watch stream

Song of the Week: Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" Will Have Us Dancing All Summer

May 26, 2023

music streaming service uploads 120,000 per day

120,000 New Tracks Are Being Uploaded to Streaming Services Per Day

May 26, 2023

Clark Thom Yorke Medicine Sus Dog new album single song video watch stream

Clark Shares "Medicine" Featuring Thom Yorke: Stream

May 26, 2023

Cliffdiver's Tyler Rogers chain injury

Cliffdiver Bassist Nearly Killed by Flying Chain from Semi Truck on Way to Vegas Gig

May 26, 2023

big freedia central city new album tracklist bigfoot single stream

Big Freedia Announces New Album Central City, Shares "Bigfoot": Stream

May 26, 2023

roger waters investigation german police incitement nazi antisemitism classic rock music legal news pink floyd

Roger Waters Under Investigation by German Police For "Suspected Incitement"

May 26, 2023

Arlo Parks

Arlo Parks Drops New Album My Soft Machine: Stream

May 26, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Blue Ivy Joins Beyoncé on Stage for "My Power" in Paris: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter