Beyoncé brought her daughter Blue Ivy Carter on stage during her latest “Renaissance Tour” concert (grab tickets to upcoming shows here) in Paris on May 26th.

Now 11 years old, Blue Ivy joined her mother during “MY POWER,” a track from Beyoncé’s 2019 soundtrack The Lion King: The Gift. The second-youngest Grammy winner ever showed off her best moves alongside Beyoncé’s backup dancers.

Though she didn’t come on stage, Megan Thee Stallion was spotted alongside her Roc Nation boss (and Beyoncé’s husband) JAY-Z in the crowd. See the fan-shot footage below.

Advertisement

Related Video

The “Renaissance Tour” will continue to make its way through the UK and Europe before commencing its North American leg in July. See the full schedule here, and you can find deals for upcoming shows on StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Read a recap of the kickoff show here. Last week, Kendrick Lamar hopped on a surprise remix of the Renaissance cut “America Has a Problem” after Bey and Jay reportedly closed a deal on the most expensive home in California history.

BEYONCÉ BROUGHT OUT BLUE IVY OMFG ICONIC😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dgX4Jt10yg — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 26, 2023

Advertisement