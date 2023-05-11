Menu
Blue Ridge Rock Festival Finalizes 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Danzig, Vanilla Ice, and More

The Virginia fest also boasts Limp Bizkit, Staind, Till Lindemann, Five Finger Death Punch, BABYMETAL, Dethklok, and more

Blue Ridge Rock Fest 2023
Pantera (photo by Johnny Perilla), Danzig (photo by Heather Kaplan), Slipknot (photo by Amy Harris), and Vanilla Ice (publicity)
May 11, 2023 | 5:17pm ET

    After rolling out band announcements for weeks, the 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Festival has unveiled its full lineup. The Virginia fest will feature rock and metal heavyweights like Slipknot, Pantera, Danzig, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind, Limp Bizkit, and Shinedown alongside hip-hop acts like Flo Rida, 2 Chainz, Three 6 Mafia, Insane Clown Posse, and, yes, Vanilla Ice himself.

    In sheer numbers, Blue Ridge Rock Festival is massive, with more than 150 acts across four days of music. The event is set for September 7th-10th at Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia. Four-day and single-day passes are available via the festival’s website. Tickets are also available via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    The Thursday (September 7th) lineup will find headliners Five Finger Death Punch joined by Staind, Evanescence, Coheed and Cambria, Rise Against, Cypress Hill, Machine Head, Three Days Grace, Highly Suspect, Biohazard, Exodus, and more.

    Related Video

    Friday (September 8th) will be top-lined by Slipknot, and also include Danzig (performing his self-titled album in full),  Rammstein’s Till Lindemann, Knocked Loose, Polyphia, Flyleaf (with original singer Lacey Sturm), Sleep Token, and more.

    On Saturday (September 9th), headliners Shinedown top a bill that includes Megadeth, Papa Roach, I Prevail, Black Label Society, Parkway Drive, Static-X, Beartooth, Asking Alexandria, and others.

    And on Sunday (September 10th), Pantera will close out the fest, following sets by Lamb of God, Corey Taylor, Limp Bizkit, BABYMETAL, Dethklok, Pierce the Veil, Jinjer, Suicidal Tendencies, Chevelle, Bad Omens, and more.

    Each night from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. will feature the “Club Experience,” a separate-admission hip-hop space that includes Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice, 2 Chainz, Soulja Boy, Three 6 Mafia, and Insane Clown Posse.

    There will also be a pre-party featuring Creed singer Scott Stapp, 10 years, Nonpoint, and more.

    See the full Blue Ridge Rock Festival lineup in the poster below.

    Blue Ridge Rock Fest 2023 poster

