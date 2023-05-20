Blur Kick Off Reunion Tour: Setlist + Video

Blur took the stage at the Colchester Arts Centre in Colchester, England on Friday. The concert served as a warm-up show ahead of the band’s summer reunion tour — their first such outing in eight years.
The 23-song setlist boasted several notable moments, including the debut of two tracks from their newly announced album The Ballad of Darren: “The Narcissist” and ” St. Charles Square.”
The band also performed “Villa Rosie,” from 1993’s Modern Life Is Rubbish, for the first time ever, and dusted off live rarities “Chemical World,” Oily Water,” and “Popscene.”
See the full setlist and watch fan-captured footage of the performance below.
The Ballad of Darren is due out on July 14th. Over the course of the summer, they’ll play shows in the UK, Europe, Japan, and South America. Tickets are available through Viagogo.
Blur Reunion Setlist:
St. Charles Square (Live debut)
There’s No Other Way
Popscene (First time live since 2013)
Trouble in the Message Centre
Chemical World (First time live since 2009)
Badhead
Beetlebum
Trimm Trabb
Villa Rosie (Live debut)
Coffee & TV
Out of Time
End of a Century
Parklife
To the End
Oily Water (First time live since 2012)
Advert
Song 2
This Is a Low
Encore:
Girls & Boys
The Narcissist (Live debut)
Tender
For Tomorrow
The Universal
GIRLS & BOYS – insane scenes#Blur #Colchester #awwww 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🏴🏴🏴 pic.twitter.com/hBSd35bMlI
— Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) May 19, 2023
WHAT YOU’VE DOOOONE
BEETLEBUM#Blur #Colchester #awwww 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🏴🏴🏴 pic.twitter.com/A4g2U9eLgDAdvertisement
— Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) May 19, 2023
SONG 2 – WHOOOOHOOOO#Blur #Colchester #awwww 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🏴🏴🏴 pic.twitter.com/Unn08RQwLR
— Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) May 19, 2023