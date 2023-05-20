Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Blur Kick Off Reunion Tour: Setlist + Video

The 23-song setlist included material from the band's newly announced album, The Ballad of Darren

Advertisement
Blur
Blur, photo by Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images
May 19, 2023 | 10:14pm ET

    Blur took the stage at the Colchester Arts Centre in Colchester, England on Friday. The concert served as a warm-up show ahead of the band’s summer reunion tour — their first such outing in eight years.

    The 23-song setlist boasted several notable moments, including the debut of two tracks from their newly announced album The Ballad of Darren: “The Narcissist” and ” St. Charles Square.”

    The band also performed “Villa Rosie,” from 1993’s Modern Life Is Rubbish, for the first time ever, and dusted off live rarities “Chemical World,” Oily Water,” and “Popscene.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    See the full setlist and watch fan-captured footage of the performance below.

    The Ballad of Darren is due out on July 14th. Over the course of the summer, they’ll play shows in the UK, Europe, Japan, and South America. Tickets are available through Viagogo.

    Blur Reunion Setlist:

    St. Charles Square (Live debut)
    There’s No Other Way
    Popscene (First time live since 2013)
    Trouble in the Message Centre
    Chemical World (First time live since 2009)
    Badhead
    Beetlebum
    Trimm Trabb
    Villa Rosie (Live debut)
    Coffee & TV
    Out of Time
    End of a Century
    Parklife
    To the End
    Oily Water (First time live since 2012)
    Advert
    Song 2
    This Is a Low

    Encore:
    Girls & Boys
    The Narcissist (Live debut)
    Tender
    For Tomorrow
    The Universal

     

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Beyonce with Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Team Up on New Version of "America Has a Problem"

May 19, 2023

Blur to reunite in 2023 summer tours

Song of the Week: Blur Return with the Sophisticated Odyssey “The Narcissist”

May 19, 2023

jin bts nurse unauthorized vaccine

BTS' Jin Received Unauthorized Vaccine from Military Nurse: Report

May 19, 2023

hopscotch 2023 lineup pavement denzel curry japanese breakfast music festival indie rock pop hip hop news

Hopscotch 2023: Pavement, Denzel Curry, Japanese Breakfast Top Lineup

May 19, 2023

Toyah and Robert UK Sunday Lunch tour

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp Officially Announce 2023 "Sunday Lunch Rock Party Tour"

May 19, 2023

Beyonce and Jay-Z

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Purchase the Most Expensive Home in California History

May 19, 2023

Dethklok

Dethklok Unveil Expanded Edition of The Dethalbum: Stream

May 19, 2023

David Draiman thanks fans for support

Disturbed's David Draiman Thankful for Outpouring of Support: "Don't Worry, I'm Not Going Anywhere"

May 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Blur Kick Off Reunion Tour: Setlist + Video

Menu Shop Search Newsletter