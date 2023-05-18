Menu
Blur Announce Comeback Album The Ballad of Darren, Share “The Narcissist”: Stream

The follow up to 2015's The Magic Whip is finally here

Blur, photo by Reuben Bastienne-Lewis
May 18, 2023 | 12:03pm ET

    Blur have announced The Ballad of Darren, their first album in eight years. The project arrives in full July 14th, while lead single “The Narcissist” is out now.

    Produced by James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, HAIM, Florence + the Machine), The Ballad of Darren is described by frontman Damon Albarn as, “an aftershock record, reflection and comment on where we find ourselves now.”

    Pre-orders for The Ballad of Darren are ongoing, and the album’s artwork and tracklist are available to view below. Blur’s ninth LP follows 2015’s The Magic Whip. Despite the gap, Albarn’s stayed busy with Gorillaz; everyone’s favorite animated band released their latest record, Cracker Island, earlier this year.

    Related Video

    In addition to new music, the freshly reunited Blur are about to embark on their first tour since 2015 with shows in the UK, Europe, Japan, and South America. Tickets are available through Viagogo.

    The Ballad of Darren Artwork:

    blur the ballad of darren new album artwork

    The Ballad of Darren Tracklist:
    01. The Ballad
    02. St Charles Square
    03. Barbaric
    04. Russian Strings
    05. The Everglades (For Leonard)
    06. The Narcissist
    07. Goodbye Albert
    08. Far Away Island
    09. Avalon
    10. The Heights

