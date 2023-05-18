Blur have announced The Ballad of Darren, their first album in eight years. The project arrives in full July 14th, while lead single “The Narcissist” is out now.

Produced by James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, HAIM, Florence + the Machine), The Ballad of Darren is described by frontman Damon Albarn as, “an aftershock record, reflection and comment on where we find ourselves now.”

Pre-orders for The Ballad of Darren are ongoing, and the album’s artwork and tracklist are available to view below. Blur’s ninth LP follows 2015’s The Magic Whip. Despite the gap, Albarn’s stayed busy with Gorillaz; everyone’s favorite animated band released their latest record, Cracker Island, earlier this year.

In addition to new music, the freshly reunited Blur are about to embark on their first tour since 2015 with shows in the UK, Europe, Japan, and South America. Tickets are available through Viagogo.

The Ballad of Darren Artwork:

The Ballad of Darren Tracklist:

01. The Ballad

02. St Charles Square

03. Barbaric

04. Russian Strings

05. The Everglades (For Leonard)

06. The Narcissist

07. Goodbye Albert

08. Far Away Island

09. Avalon

10. The Heights

