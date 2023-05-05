Menu
Boldy James Announces First Tour Dates Since Car Accident

Including shows in the US and Europe

Boldy James, photo courtesy of artist
May 5, 2023 | 12:33pm ET

    Boldy James has announced he’s heading back out on the road for a run of 2023 tour dates. It will mark the Detroit rapper’s return to the stage after being hospitalized due to a severe car accident back in January.

    The first leg will take place in the US beginning on June 10th with a hometown show. Boldy will continue the “Back Outside Tour” with dates in Los Angeles, New York City, and Austin before heading out to Europe for “The Six Million Dollar Man Tour” with his close collaborator The Alchemist. See the full schedule below.

    “I’m back, and stronger than ever. Time to finish what we started,” Boldy wrote on Instagram. “My first time ever live on stage in Europe, with my brother the cheat code @alanthechemist.”

    Following the accident, Boldy was admitted to the ICU in critical condition with broken vertebrae and damage to his feet. After undergoing extensive neck surgery, he was discharged from the hospital. Just a few days later, Boldy dropped a collaborative album titled Indiana Jones with producer RichGains.

    Boldy James 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter ^
    06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy ^
    06/29 – New York, NY @ Racket 6 ^
    07/18 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s ^
    07/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live ^
    07/21 – Fort Worth, TX @ Ridglea Room ^
    08/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg #
    08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Øyafestivalen #
    08/12 – London, UK @ Koko #
    08/14 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater #
    08/15 – Cologne, DE @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld #

    ^ = w/ Chase Fetti
    # = w/ The Alchemist

