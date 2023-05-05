Boldy James Announces First Tour Dates Since Car Accident

Boldy James has announced he’s heading back out on the road for a run of 2023 tour dates. It will mark the Detroit rapper’s return to the stage after being hospitalized due to a severe car accident back in January.

The first leg will take place in the US beginning on June 10th with a hometown show. Boldy will continue the “Back Outside Tour” with dates in Los Angeles, New York City, and Austin before heading out to Europe for “The Six Million Dollar Man Tour” with his close collaborator The Alchemist. See the full schedule below.

Tickets are currently available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand

Advertisement

Related Video

“I’m back, and stronger than ever. Time to finish what we started,” Boldy wrote on Instagram. “My first time ever live on stage in Europe, with my brother the cheat code @alanthechemist.”

Following the accident, Boldy was admitted to the ICU in critical condition with broken vertebrae and damage to his feet. After undergoing extensive neck surgery, he was discharged from the hospital. Just a few days later, Boldy dropped a collaborative album titled Indiana Jones with producer RichGains.

Get Boldy James Tickets Here

Boldy James 2023 Tour Dates:

06/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter ^

06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy ^

06/29 – New York, NY @ Racket 6 ^

07/18 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s ^

07/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live ^

07/21 – Fort Worth, TX @ Ridglea Room ^

08/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg #

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Øyafestivalen #

08/12 – London, UK @ Koko #

08/14 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater #

08/15 – Cologne, DE @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld #

Advertisement

^ = w/ Chase Fetti

# = w/ The Alchemist