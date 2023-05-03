Breaking Down Bonnaroo’s 2023 SuperJam: The What Podcast

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

As we inch ever closer to Bonnaroo 2023, more and more exciting announcements just keep coming our way. The latest news to grace Roovians is the anticipated 2023 SuperJam, which will be hosted by Cory Wong.

On this episode of The What Podcast, Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco breakdown everything they know about the upcoming SuperJam before pondering the hectic situation surrounding ambulance services for the event.

Later, the crew reminisce with a High Five Clip from the first-ever episode of The What Podcast. They run through the weekly discussions that led to the show’s birth and how they came upon what they describe as a “terrible name” for the series.

Take a trip down memory lane and learn about Bonnaroo's 2023 SuperJam on this episode of The What Podcast above. You can also watch the full discussion below via YouTube.