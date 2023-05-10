Menu
Barry’s Must-See Artists for Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

Watch out, Barry's got some hot recommendations coming your way

Foo Fighters (photo by Timothy Norris), My Morning Jacket, and Korn (photo by Kevin RC Wilson)
Consequence Staff
May 10, 2023 | 5:37pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

    This week on The What Podcast, the floor is Barry’s as he shares his must-sees for Bonnaroo 2023. Listen in to hear who he’s most excited about — including Noah Kahan, Gyasi, Korn, My Morning Jacket, and more — and check out his curated Spotify playlist featuring all of his favorite artists from this year’s festival here.

    Elsewhere, Brad and Lord Taco review some more news around Bonnaroo’s 2023 SuperJam and speculate about the most dreaded of set time conflicts.

    Let Barry share his wisdom and artist picks with you by watching The What Podcast above. You can also watch the full discussion below via YouTube. And while you’re at it, do us a solid by liking, reviewing, and subscribing to The What wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop.

Barry's Must-See Artists for Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

