Barry’s Must-See Artists for Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

This week on The What Podcast, the floor is Barry’s as he shares his must-sees for Bonnaroo 2023. Listen in to hear who he’s most excited about — including Noah Kahan, Gyasi, Korn, My Morning Jacket, and more — and check out his curated Spotify playlist featuring all of his favorite artists from this year’s festival here.

Elsewhere, Brad and Lord Taco review some more news around Bonnaroo’s 2023 SuperJam and speculate about the most dreaded of set time conflicts.

Let Barry share his wisdom and artist picks with you by watching The What Podcast above. You can also watch the full discussion below via YouTube.