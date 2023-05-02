Boris and Uniform Announce Collaborative Album, Share “You Are the Beginning”: Stream

Sacred Bones labelmates Boris and Uniform have teamed up for a new collaborative album, Bright New Disease, arriving June 16th. Along with the LP announcement, the bands shared the lead single “You Are the Beginning.”

Given Boris and Uniform’s drone and industrial tendencies, respectively, “You Are the Beginning” is a surprisingly upbeat romp. A thrash riff — compliments of Boris — lies as the crux of the song, setting the foundation for the barked and belted vocals of Uniform’s Michael Berdan. From there, the bands ride out on a full-tilt hardcore/crossover-thrash section.

The song originated from Boris’ first day of studio sessions back in July 2020, at the onset of the pandemic. And as the title implies, “You Are the Beginning” was conceived as a potential album opener.

“At that time, we didn’t know when we would be able to resume concerts,” said Boris’ Atsuo in a press release, “and our wish became the song directly.”

It was Boris and Uniform’s 2019 tour together that led to their collaboration. Both bands operate amorphously around various styles of heavy music, and it was this shared aspect — according to Boris’ Atsuo and Takeshi — that made the pairing a natural fit creatively.

“On tour, we learned more about the depth of their musicality, which we felt was compatible with our own expression,” said Atsuo, with Takeshi adding: “They are a band that can be described in many ways—punk, metal, industrial—but they truly excel because they are not locked into any style. They are always experimenting and innovating.”

Stated Berdan: “Uniform have been longtime fans and admirers of Boris … In the end, [the album] sounds like the crystalised essence of both bands at the heights of their creative abilities. It is a testament of friendship and hope in the face of a world on fire.”

Pre-order Bright New Disease on vinyl and CD via Sacred Bones. Below you can stream “You Are the Beginning” and see the album art and tracklist.

Bright New Disease Artwork:

Bright New Disease Tracklist:

01. You Are the Beginning

02. Weaponized Grief

03. No

04. The Look Is a Flame

05. The Sinners of Hell (Jigoku)

06. Narcotic Shadow

07. A Man from the Earth

08. Endless Death Agony

09. Not Surprised