Brad’s Ideal Schedule for Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

Brad outlines his perfect festival itinerary

bonnaroo 2023 picks the what podcast
Portugal. The Man (photo by Ben Kaye), Devon Gilfillian (photo by Ben Kaye), Bob Moses (photo by Debi Del Grande)
Consequence Staff
May 24, 2023 | 5:28pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

    We’ve heard from Barry and Lord Taco about their picks from the Bonnaroo 2023 lineup, but now it’s Brad’s turn to outline the perfect itinerary for this year’s trip to the Farm.

    On this episode of The What PodcastBrad gets passionate about the shows he thinks are “must-see,” including artists like Abraham Alexander, Angel Saint Queen, Diarrhea Planet, Portugal. the Man, Vulfpeck, and Devon Gilfillian. Check out these artists and more on his curated Spotify playlist here.

    Elsewhere, the crew discusses if they’re ever going to update the Bonnaroo app, and more.

    Let Brad share his Bonnaroo 2023 reflections and artist picks with you in this week’s episode of The What Podcast above, or you can also watch the full discussion below via YouTube. And while you’re at it, go ahead and like, review, and subscribe to The What wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop.

