Brad’s Ideal Schedule for Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

We’ve heard from Barry and Lord Taco about their picks from the Bonnaroo 2023 lineup, but now it’s Brad’s turn to outline the perfect itinerary for this year’s trip to the Farm.

On this episode of The What Podcast, Brad gets passionate about the shows he thinks are “must-see,” including artists like Abraham Alexander, Angel Saint Queen, Diarrhea Planet, Portugal. the Man, Vulfpeck, and Devon Gilfillian. Check out these artists and more on his curated Spotify playlist here.

Elsewhere, the crew discusses if they’re ever going to update the Bonnaroo app, and more.

Let Brad share his Bonnaroo 2023 reflections and artist picks with you in this week's episode of The What Podcast above, or you can also watch the full discussion below via YouTube.