Brandi Carlile has shared her contribution to the Season 3 soundtrack of Ted Lasso. Out now, it’s a rendition of “Home,” made famous by Diana Ross in the 1978 film The Wiz.

Carlile’s version of “Home” appears in the penultimate episode of Season 3 of Ted Lasso, and like Dorothy in The Wiz, Ted is a far way from home. Nobody can quite match Ross’ level of soul in the original performance of the song, but Carlile adds a nice twist by swapping out its sweeping orchestral arrangements for a folksier piano.

Carlile also produced the track herself at ShangriLa Studios, with a backing band composed of Matt Chamberlain on drums, Sebastian Steinberg on bass, Dave Palmer on piano and organ, and Chauntee and Monique Ross on strings (no relation). Listen to the cover of “Home” below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Carlile recently provided guest vocals on Miley Cyrus’ recent album Endless Summer Vacation and collaborated with Tanya Tucker on the country legend’s upcoming album Sweet Western Sound. The big-time Grammy winner also has live tour dates lined up for 2023, including a supporting gig for P!NK as well as a performance with Joni Mitchell for her first publicly-announced concert in 20 years at the Gorge Amphitheatre in June. Grab tickets at StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.