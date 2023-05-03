Menu
Brian Eno and Fred again.. Announce Collaborative Album Secret Life

Out this Friday via Four Tet's Text Records

brian eno fred again.. album secret life
Brian Eno (photo by Cecily Eno) and Fred Again.. (photo via Wiki Commons)
May 2, 2023 | 9:56pm ET

    Brian Eno and Fred again.. have cooked up a collaborative album called Secret Life that’s arriving this Friday, May 5th via Four Tet’s Text Records.

    Four Tet announced Secret Life on social media, calling it “the most beautiful album of 2023.” The project will be available on CD and vinyl. Additionally, he revealed a Secret Life radio station that “has been broadcasting every day for a while at 10:00 p.m. UK time.”

    The record won’t be the first collaboration between Fred again.. and Eno. The DJ grew up next to Eno, and as a teenager, he joined an a cappella group at the producer’s studio. The two artists worked together professionally for the first time in 2014, when Fred Again.. worked as a songwriter on Eno and Karl Hyde’s albums Someday World and High Life. Fred again.. also served as co-producer on the former project.

    Despite contributing to classic albums by David Bowie and Talking Heads (not to mention his own works), Eno talked up Fred again..’s skills as a producer in an interview with Apple Music last year. Describing his penchant for “non-linear” loops that cut off quickly in songs, he gushed, “I started listening to music differently when I watched how Fred was making it.”

    Check out the artwork for Secret Life below. The project also reunites Fred again.. and Four Tet, who recently closed out Coachella alongside Skrillex when Frank Ocean dropped out of the California festival. Before that, the artists played a marathon show at Madison Square Garden to celebrate Skrillex’s recent albums Quest for Fire and Don’t Get Too Close. 

    Secret Life follows Eno’s 2022 album FOREVERANDEVERNOMOREas well as the standalone single “Who Are We.”

    Secret Life Artwork:

    brian eno fred again.. secret life album artwork

