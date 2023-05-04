Bring Me the Horizon Go Pop-Punk on New Song “LosT”: Stream

Bring Me the Horizon have shard the new song “LosT,” the latest track in their ongoing Post Human series.

The band’s sound has certainly evolved from its deathcore beginnings, with “LosT” being a feisty blast of anthemic pop-punk — perhaps a nod to BMTH’s upcoming tourmates in Fall Out Boy. The bands are set to hit the road together for a summer North American tour in June, and you can get tickets via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

The single is accompanied by a cinematic music video starring a gored-up and bandaged BMTH frontman Oli Sykes, and featuring an appearance by actor Thomas Ian Nicholas (“Kevin” from American Pie). Jensen Noen directed the clip, which runs with the theme of Oli’s chorus refrain: “Stupid medicine not doing anything!”

Bring Me the Horizon have taken an alternative approach to new music since 2019’s Amo. Rather than drop a full-length LP, the band has been content with EP releases — such as the 2020 collection Post Human: Survival Horror — and one-off singles, i.e. 2022’s “DiE4u” and “sTraNgeRs.”

Below you can stream the video for Bring Me the Horizon’s new song “LosT,” and watch our 2022 video interview with Sykes and drummer Mat Nicholls, in which they discuss the evolution of the band’s sound and reflect on their landmark 2013 album Sempiternal.

“LosT” Artwork:

