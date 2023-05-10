Broken Lizard’s Jay Chandrasekhar and Kevin Heffernan Gush Over Two Comedy Classics: The Spark Parade

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Host Adam Unze (The Opus) explores creativity in all its forms on The Spark Parade by asking musicians, artists, comedians, and other creators to share the single cultural work that has most inspired them. Whether it comes from the world of music, film, comedy, visual art, or literature, we all have something that sparks our own creative desires. On The Spark Parade, guests reveal the single piece of art that ignites within them to fire of creation. This episode, Jay Chandrasekhar and Kevin Heffernan of the comedy group Broken Lizard talk 48 Hours and Steve Martin’s A Wild and Crazy Guy.

Along with the rest of Broken Lizard, Chandrasekhar and Heffernan have created some undeniable comedy classics — Super Troopers, anyone? — and their latest release, Quasi, is now streaming on Hulu. Having been such a part of the comedy landscape over the last two decades, it’s no surprise that they’re both sparked by other legendary comedians.

For Chandrasekhar, it was love at first sight when he experienced Eddie Murphy’s big screen debut, the comedic cop flick 48 hrs. He’s drawn tons of inspiration from the movie’s delicate balance between a gritty cop thriller and a light hearted buddy comedy.

Heffernan, meanwhile, has been obsessed with Steve Martin’s classic comedy album A Wild and Crazy Guy ever since he heard it as a kid. It’s a snapshot of a rock star comedian at the peak of his powers and its massive success provided a template for comedy specials for decades to come.

Listen to Broken Lizard's Jay Chandrasekhar and Kevin Heffernan chat about 48 Hours and A Wild and Crazy Guy in the new episode above.